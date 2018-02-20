Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo was not lying about violence after Mugabe

by Stephen Jakes
10 hrs ago | Views
A political commentator Mpilo Moyo has claimed that  former Higher, Tertiary science and technology minister Jonathan Moyo's remarks that there will be political turmoil and wars in the country after the disposal of former dictator Robert Mugabe from power.

"When Jonathan Moyo predicted political instability and at worse war they said he is bitter man, l think the prof looked at a number of variables , the departure of the two main political protagonists , the arrival of the military junta and an equally militant MDC that uses the same modus operandi as the original Zanu PF," he said.

"The assault of Thokozani Khupe (MDC-T VP)  and others is a sign of things to come . We need a divine breakthrough or the country will slowly slide to worse tyranny than before the fateful."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

For sale is sofa

Rolex watched on sale

Mini stereo system on sale

On sale are jewellery boxes

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

Toyota sprinter on sale

4 roomed house on sale

Training for making detergents


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matabeleland South pupils fail to get secondary school places

1 hr ago | 335 Views

David Whitehead revival hopes high

1 hr ago | 264 Views

ULoyiko to be showcased at Zabalaza theatre festival

1 hr ago | 101 Views

MLF denounces Bulelani and his gang of Judas Iscariots and Liars

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Mnangagwa is he an illegal president

6 hrs ago | 5858 Views

Teach them a lesson in court, Wicknell tells Tsvangirai's Widow

9 hrs ago | 11954 Views

ZANU PF dirty tactics

9 hrs ago | 3818 Views

MDC-T Congress cannot be possible in the time frame towards elections - Mashakada

10 hrs ago | 2408 Views

Fears Mnangagwa will deploy heavily armed militia ahead of polls

10 hrs ago | 5503 Views

WE must work towards renewing original MDC, says party official

10 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Chamisa to suffer an embarrassing disappointing defeat

10 hrs ago | 8610 Views

Citizens not safe from 'barbaric' Zim police

11 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Mujuru PRC condemns police Brutality

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Seke Principal frustrates students

11 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Musician 'Sharara' dedicates album to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 941 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri make amends

13 hrs ago | 8637 Views

South Africa to repatriate smuggled Zimbabwean children

13 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Court upholds ZEC decision

13 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Two die on the spot in road accident

13 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Good Samaritan rapes teen girl

13 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Gwanda council boss 'Khumalo' challenges demotion

13 hrs ago | 550 Views

Amnesty International to engage Mnangagwa govt

13 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Tribal politics and male false sense of entitlement

13 hrs ago | 786 Views

Datsun bounces back

23 hrs ago | 4158 Views

SA ready to assist Zimbabwe students

23 hrs ago | 2142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days