Jonathan Moyo was not lying about violence after Mugabe

by Stephen Jakes

A political commentator Mpilo Moyo has claimed that former Higher, Tertiary science and technology minister Jonathan Moyo's remarks that there will be political turmoil and wars in the country after the disposal of former dictator Robert Mugabe from power."When Jonathan Moyo predicted political instability and at worse war they said he is bitter man, l think the prof looked at a number of variables , the departure of the two main political protagonists , the arrival of the military junta and an equally militant MDC that uses the same modus operandi as the original Zanu PF," he said."The assault of Thokozani Khupe (MDC-T VP) and others is a sign of things to come . We need a divine breakthrough or the country will slowly slide to worse tyranny than before the fateful."