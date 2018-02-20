Fears Mnangagwa will deploy heavily armed militia ahead of polls

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political commentator Trinity Khumalo‎ has expressed some fears that the Emmerson Mnangagwa government might soon deploy heavily armed soldiers into civilian territory due to doubts that the electorate might not vote for it this year."As we speak Cde ED and crew are in a heavy panic mode over what possibility the electorate may produce come July of this year. The group has summoned round table discussions to pave way, but sadly as usual, no solution has been found! The only remaining option is to dispatch a heavy militia," he said."As we speak, however the biggest challenge left to be dealt with is the 'reason with which to get onto the streets'. I can safely say the dispatcher of authorities on today's public transport event was a small trial to figure out a close entry point! The group in charge of this plot understands how much resistant the 'vendor-touts' force is (which is what they are looking for), because once there's resistance the military shall justifiably storm the streets in the name of "protecting peace and restoring order".He said the overall idea is to prolong stay publicly up until elections are over!"High intimidation and brutality cases shall be witnessed and reported in various areas around the country. Abduction and imprisonment of lead activists shall be a case too and this shall be done until after elections. Be careful, - many strategised incidents which shall call for intervention of authorities are soon to start taking place! Stay out of trouble, register to vote and remain peaceful in your homes until the July event is over. This band is cunning," he said."Mnangagwa and Chiwenga can't afford to lose this election. It's way too early for them and They'll do whatever it takes to save themselves. Currently the enemy has penetrated the MDC and its structures. Their idea is to provoke violence and call for peace keeping groups to stomp the yard thereby defeating MDC vote by mass intimidation."