Matabeleland South pupils fail to get secondary school places

by Staff Reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
The shortage of secondary schools in Matabeleland South province has in some cases resulted in pupils who complete their Grade 7 failing to access secondary education.

This was revealed by the Acting Provincial Education Director, Mr Lifias Masukume during the ground breaking ceremony for Mokgampo Secondary school in Mangwe District.

One of the districts that have been affected by the shortage of secondary schools is Mangwe as children in the Mokgampo area have to travel 14 km to Bhulu or 20 km to Sangulube which are the nearest secondary schools.

"These are the challenges that children have to go to access an education that have contributed to a low transition rate from primary to secondary," said Mr Masukume.

"The situation is so bad that only seven out of 30 pupils from Mabuledi Primary School managed to proceed to secondary level," Mr Masukume added.

However, the government has moved in to improve access to quality education after securing a loan from the OPEC Fund for international development to build 17 schools across the country under its 100 day targets.

Speaking at the same occasion, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Slyvia Utete Masango revealed  that a further 113 schools required by the province will be built through joint venture partnerships .

The political and traditional leadership pledged to work with the government to ensure the speedy construction of the school which is targeted to be completed before April.

The new secondary school, that is expected to absorb learners from four primary schools in the area, will have an administration and classroom blocks, computer and science laboratories, a library, standard teachers' houses, among other facilities.

Mangwe has a total of 47 primary and 16 secondary schools.

Source - zbc

