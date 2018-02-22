Latest News Editor's Choice


Footballer drowns at lodge swimming pool in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago
A PLAYER for Zim Scorpions, a women football team bankrolled by Ngezi Platinum, drowned at a City Lodge swimming pool minutes after her team's arrival in Bulawayo for a pre-season tour last night. Pamela Zhuwao (25) is said to have jumped onto a floating balloon in the swimming pool at the Lodge while her teammates were still checking in and she drowned.

They were supposed to play four friendly matches against Bulawayo sides, Burrow Jets, Sojini, Street Set and Ubuntu starting this morning at Matabeleland Busters grounds.

A police officer based at Hillside Police Station said last night that Zhuwao's body had been taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a postmortem.

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya expressed shock upon getting news of the tragedy which happened six years after the platinum mining community faced a similar tragedy when the then FC Platinum coach Benjamin Moyo drowned at a swimming pool in Shurugwi.

"I cant believe what I am hearing, its honestly a shock to me, I am shocked to the bone," said Ndiraya.

Source - chronicle
