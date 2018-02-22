Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa is a mafia obsessed with power

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Zanu-PF Central Committee member and Masvingo Urban MP, Daniel Shumba, has come out guns blazing, accusing the Emmerson Mnangagwa-led administration of being a mafia obsessed with power ahead of national interests, NewZimbabwe reported.

Shumba, founder of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), said he is now ready to lead Zimbabwe to the future it deserves where peace, freedom and prosperity for all would be supreme.

Shumba believes the country cannot continue to be a military state where a few individuals in the corridors of power continue to amass wealth at the expense of the majority.

"Zimbabwe's economic agenda is captured and the international community and nation are being misled, misinformed, and fooled by a group of partisan, corrupt and power hungry military group and their tribalist partners," said Shumba.

"A national economic program cannot be driven or owned by a people who don't have a democratic mandate.

"These are a cabal of vengeful and corrupt people who grabbed power for their own diabolical agenda.

"They continue to loot diamonds, externalise huge amounts of gold, and are involved in illicit fuel deals. That is the main reason for their obsession for power," Shumba said in a statement released to New Zimbabwe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

Im looking for ahouse to buy

Sangita

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man jailed 48 months for assault

18 mins ago | 39 Views

The coronation of Bulelani Khumalo as King of Mthwakazi

21 mins ago | 86 Views

White Zanu-PF aspiring MP intensifies campaign

10 hrs ago | 6065 Views

Zanu PF youths shocked Mugabe was ousted

11 hrs ago | 4780 Views

Mugabe demands his pension from Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 3827 Views

'My hubby is a gold digger'

11 hrs ago | 2745 Views

Khupe in the cold

11 hrs ago | 4177 Views

Bulawayo tops social media usage

11 hrs ago | 605 Views

Perrance Shiri taken to court

11 hrs ago | 745 Views

Two die in road accident

11 hrs ago | 265 Views

Woman kills hubby

11 hrs ago | 695 Views

Amnesty International to engage Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mapeza safe!

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Madinda looks for spark in ZNA clash

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Footballer drowns at lodge swimming pool in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 478 Views

Khupe rejects Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 496 Views

Matabeleland South pupils fail to get secondary school places

13 hrs ago | 868 Views

David Whitehead revival hopes high

13 hrs ago | 713 Views

ULoyiko to be showcased at Zabalaza theatre festival

14 hrs ago | 259 Views

MLF denounces Bulelani and his gang of Judas Iscariots and Liars

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Mnangagwa is he an illegal president

18 hrs ago | 9382 Views

Teach them a lesson in court, Wicknell tells Tsvangirai's Widow

21 hrs ago | 17116 Views

ZANU PF dirty tactics

22 hrs ago | 4321 Views

MDC-T Congress cannot be possible in the time frame towards elections - Mashakada

22 hrs ago | 2633 Views

Fears Mnangagwa will deploy heavily armed militia ahead of polls

22 hrs ago | 6806 Views

Jonathan Moyo was not lying about violence after Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 12253 Views

WE must work towards renewing original MDC, says party official

22 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Chamisa to suffer an embarrassing disappointing defeat

22 hrs ago | 12279 Views

Citizens not safe from 'barbaric' Zim police

23 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Mujuru PRC condemns police Brutality

23 hrs ago | 834 Views

Seke Principal frustrates students

23 hrs ago | 1276 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days