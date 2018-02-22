White Zanu-PF aspiring MP intensifies campaign

News / National

by staff reporter

Chimanimani East aspiring National Assembly member, Joshua Sacco, the first white Zimbabwean to hold a position in the Zanu-PF Youth league, has rolled out a number of community assistance projects with 12 schools in his constituency benefiting.In line with the new dispensation's thrust for legislators to play a critical role towards the development of their constituencies, Sacco is spearheading a number of constituency development projects.Most parts of Chimanimani are on sloppy terrain due to the range of mountains in the area, with the scenic view posing a number of challenges in the construction of football grounds.Having realised that most football grounds in the area are substandard, Sacco embarked on a project to standardise the football grounds, saying it is in line with his vision to support the develop of sport from the grassroots.Chimanimani Wast ward 15 councillor, Panganai Chirongera and ward 16 councillor, Tendai Nyabanga commended Sacco for the community development projects he is spearheading.Saco is working on a number of projects in the constituency that include reviving irrigation schemes, rural electrification, improving mobile connectivity as well as engaging strategic partners to establish hydro-power stations in the district, among others.