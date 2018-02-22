Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

White Zanu-PF aspiring MP intensifies campaign

by staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Chimanimani East aspiring National Assembly member, Joshua Sacco, the first white Zimbabwean to hold a position in the Zanu-PF Youth league, has rolled out a number of community assistance projects with 12 schools in his constituency benefiting.

In line with the new dispensation's thrust for legislators to play a critical role towards the development of their constituencies, Sacco is spearheading a number of constituency development projects.

Most parts of Chimanimani are on sloppy terrain due to the range of mountains in the area, with the scenic view posing a number of challenges in the construction of football grounds.

Having realised that most football grounds in the area are substandard, Sacco embarked on a project to standardise the football grounds, saying it is in line with his vision to support the develop of sport from the grassroots.

Chimanimani Wast ward 15 councillor, Panganai Chirongera and ward 16 councillor, Tendai Nyabanga commended Sacco for the community development projects he is spearheading.

Saco is working on a number of projects in the constituency that include reviving irrigation schemes, rural electrification, improving mobile connectivity as well as engaging strategic partners to establish hydro-power stations in the district, among others.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Sasco,

Comments

Im looking for ahouse to buy

Sangita

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man jailed 48 months for assault

18 mins ago | 41 Views

The coronation of Bulelani Khumalo as King of Mthwakazi

21 mins ago | 90 Views

Zanu PF youths shocked Mugabe was ousted

11 hrs ago | 4787 Views

Mnangagwa is a mafia obsessed with power

11 hrs ago | 3044 Views

Mugabe demands his pension from Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 3832 Views

'My hubby is a gold digger'

11 hrs ago | 2746 Views

Khupe in the cold

11 hrs ago | 4179 Views

Bulawayo tops social media usage

11 hrs ago | 606 Views

Perrance Shiri taken to court

11 hrs ago | 747 Views

Two die in road accident

11 hrs ago | 265 Views

Woman kills hubby

11 hrs ago | 695 Views

Amnesty International to engage Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mapeza safe!

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Madinda looks for spark in ZNA clash

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Footballer drowns at lodge swimming pool in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 478 Views

Khupe rejects Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 496 Views

Matabeleland South pupils fail to get secondary school places

13 hrs ago | 868 Views

David Whitehead revival hopes high

13 hrs ago | 714 Views

ULoyiko to be showcased at Zabalaza theatre festival

14 hrs ago | 259 Views

MLF denounces Bulelani and his gang of Judas Iscariots and Liars

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Mnangagwa is he an illegal president

18 hrs ago | 9386 Views

Teach them a lesson in court, Wicknell tells Tsvangirai's Widow

21 hrs ago | 17116 Views

ZANU PF dirty tactics

22 hrs ago | 4322 Views

MDC-T Congress cannot be possible in the time frame towards elections - Mashakada

22 hrs ago | 2634 Views

Fears Mnangagwa will deploy heavily armed militia ahead of polls

22 hrs ago | 6806 Views

Jonathan Moyo was not lying about violence after Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 12255 Views

WE must work towards renewing original MDC, says party official

22 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Chamisa to suffer an embarrassing disappointing defeat

22 hrs ago | 12282 Views

Citizens not safe from 'barbaric' Zim police

23 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Mujuru PRC condemns police Brutality

23 hrs ago | 835 Views

Seke Principal frustrates students

23 hrs ago | 1276 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days