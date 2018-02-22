Man jailed 48 months for assault

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Cowdray Park resident has been slapped with 48 months imprisonment of which 6 months suspended for 5 years after he attacked a Fort Rixon Villager who tried to defend his children from the former's attack.Talent Dlamini (23) pleaded guilty to assault charge when he appeared before Esigodini magistrate Tawanda Muchemwa. The magistrate convicted and sentenced him.The court was told that on January 1 this year at 3am Mthandazo Ncube was at his home in Fort Rixon when he heard the noise made by his children who claimed that someone was chasing them. He woke up to protect his children and in the process met the accused.There were exchange of bitter words before the accused started pelting stones at them. They ran to seek refuge in his (Ncube) bedroom after he was hit with a stone several times. They had to run to seek refuge at their neighbor.The accused followed them and tried to open the hut they were hiding in using an iron bar and he succeeded. He further assaulted the complainant. Ncube's children brought neighbor whom jointly with them fought with the accused until they apprehended him.They handed him over to the police.