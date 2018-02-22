Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man jailed 48 months for assault

by Stephen Jakes
13 hrs ago | Views
A Cowdray Park resident has been slapped with 48 months imprisonment of which 6 months suspended for 5 years after he attacked a Fort Rixon Villager who tried to defend his children from the former's attack.

Talent Dlamini (23) pleaded guilty to assault charge when he appeared before Esigodini magistrate Tawanda Muchemwa. The magistrate convicted and sentenced him.

The court was told that on January 1 this year at 3am Mthandazo Ncube was at his home in Fort Rixon when he heard the noise made by his children who claimed that someone was chasing them. He woke up to protect his children and in the process met the accused.

There were exchange of bitter words before the accused started pelting stones at them. They ran to seek refuge in his (Ncube) bedroom after he was hit with a stone several times. They had to run to seek refuge at their neighbor.

 The accused followed them and tried to open the hut they were hiding in using an iron bar and he succeeded. He further assaulted the complainant. Ncube's children brought neighbor whom jointly with them fought with the accused until they apprehended him.

They handed him over to the police.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Laptops

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Smart phones, best deals

Sangita


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We are forming next government,' twittered Chamisa - first win rigged elections, pompous one

2 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Why this same Minister all the time?

2 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Trigger happy police officers shot one and wounded two

6 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Zanu-PF thugs demand BVR serial numbers in Buhera

7 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Two cops nabbed after demanding bribe

7 hrs ago | 2532 Views

PHOTOS: Grace Mugabe's son, Bona's hubby missing in latest family photos

8 hrs ago | 6301 Views

MLO unveils coat of arms

8 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Mugabe, Tsvangirai departure ushers competitive politics

9 hrs ago | 1276 Views

'Tsvangirai family has no future role in MDC-T'

9 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr's clothing line expands

9 hrs ago | 2549 Views

MDC-T can't even organise a funeral

9 hrs ago | 849 Views

Stubborn Zim economy defies coup leader's 100-day deadline

9 hrs ago | 1792 Views

A case of my two (2) worlds

9 hrs ago | 380 Views

It will be Chamisa vs Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 4416 Views

Chamisa faces arrest

10 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Mnangagwa not invited to Mugabe's private black-tie birthday party

10 hrs ago | 5406 Views

Tsvangirai okayed Mnangagwa coup

10 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Tycoon fights Grace Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 656 Views

MDC-T HQ renamed after Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Tsvangirai's ex-wife sued for $98,000

10 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Zimbabwe genocide victims remembered in Bhalagwe

10 hrs ago | 311 Views

Peter Zwide Khumalo takes family to court

10 hrs ago | 667 Views

Obert Mpofu stirs hornet's nest

10 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Zanu-PF terror gang wreaks havoc

10 hrs ago | 691 Views

Swiping machines for kombis

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Sables to play Barbarian Lions

10 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesman reflects on Tsvangirai role on democracy

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Madzibaba arrested near Mnangagwa with loaded firearm, denied bail

10 hrs ago | 808 Views

Tsvangirai's brother lodge complaint over ill-treatment

10 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Police probes funeral day attack on Khupe

10 hrs ago | 213 Views

A Case of My Two (2) Worlds

10 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa to dine with Cricket World Cup teams

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Councillors demand allowances to bury Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chilling police torture claims

10 hrs ago | 379 Views

Khupe ready to meet Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Mnangagwa in a quandary as coup d'etat group faces split

10 hrs ago | 6999 Views

Tertiary institutions to recruit students without Maths

10 hrs ago | 636 Views

To hell with Zimbabwe and its village politicians

10 hrs ago | 256 Views

#EDHasMyVote Campaign reaches gukurahundi hotspots

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

Matabeleland chiefs: Stay away from Gukurahundi it is a political issue - MLO

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

Highlanders, Dynamos on ZNA Shield war footing

10 hrs ago | 260 Views

How MDC-T will behave if it got into government

10 hrs ago | 347 Views

US sends positive signals to Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 455 Views

Good news forZimbabwe jailbirds

10 hrs ago | 351 Views

AFM President in court

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

First Lady steps up cancer fight

10 hrs ago | 78 Views

$124,000 debt haunts Gershem Pasi

10 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mugabe hosts lavish private birthday party

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Peter Ndlovu turns 45

10 hrs ago | 658 Views

Mnangagwa's coup govt God's plan, claims minister

10 hrs ago | 286 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days