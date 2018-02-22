Grace was right, Mugabe's ideas will rule Zimbabwe long after his death

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

National People's Party official Methuseli Moyo has said former first lady Grace Mugabe was right to say her husband Robert Mugabe will rule Zimbabwe from his grave.This came after Mugabe condemned the Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration for having wrestled power from him illegal."Grace Mugabe was right. Mugabe's ideas will rule Zimbabwe long after he has gone to the grave. The Thokozani Khupe incident bares testimony to that. Mugabe called Ndebeles "dissidents and their dissident father (Joshua Nkomo)" 34 years ago. Today, someone who was not yet even born when Mugabe stopped using that word, calls someone "dissident from Matabeleland", and "hure" (prostitute)," he said."Even new hate terms are being invented, by people who support a 40- year-old to be next President and Commander-In-Chief. This must scare us really. So Mugabe can continue to exist in the 40-year-old for the next 50 years, and keep on being regenerated. From the bottom of my heart, I see no material difference between the 40 year old and the 94 year old. I would rather have a 65 yr old Mujuru, or even a 75 yr old Emmerson Mnangagwa in charge, than 40 year old Mugabe."He said at least Mujuru and Mnangagwa would not let any of their supporters call someone "dissident and prostitute from Matabeleland"."History has taught them something. Our generation is too angry and emotional to take us to a new Zimbabwe. The perpetrators, victims and beneciaries of Gukurahundi all need truth and healing. Any short cuts will back fire," he said.