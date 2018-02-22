Succession in MDC-T is premised on political realism - analyst

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has said the succession in the opposition MDC-T is premised on political realism leading to hegemonic stability.This come at a time when squabbles have escalated in the party following the death of its leader Morgan Tsvangirai"Let me repeat again, what I said two weeks ago; the MDC/Morgan Tsvangirai succession to be specific is fundamentally a political matter premised on political realism leading to hegemonic stability. It is less a legal matter and legal positivism should not be the analytic lens. However, the politics of succession should be back by legal POCEDURALISM," he said."That is, who ever wins should do so legally, backed by law; after all it is desirable in a democratic society for politics to be regulated by law. Without capturing the Modern Prince (The Political Party) those who aspire to take over will find it difficult. Good Friday with love from the Zaka villager in Johannesburg!"