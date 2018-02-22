ROHR donates to Bindura district

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

ROHR Zimbabwe has brought smiles on the face of school officials, primary and secondary students in Bindura District, after handing out a donation of 3000pens.The organisation said among the schools that benefited from the initiative are Chireka primary and secondary, Wayerera primary and secondary.Nelson Gwangwawa a resident community development worker, applauded ROHR Zimbabwe for the gesture of remembering people from his community."There are still a lot of opportunities in the education sector for development players to partner marginalized schools on the vision to improve the learning environments and quality of education in schools outside of the major towns," he said.ROHR Zimbabwe intends to expand its networks to deliver more direct assistance in partnerships with community schools in 2018.