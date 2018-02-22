Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: 'Tsvangirai changed Zanu-PF politics'

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
The late MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai nudged Zanu-PF's centralised philosophy of national governance to that of an open democracy, a senior official has said.

Secretary for Media, Information and Broadcasting Services and Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba also said Mr Tsvangirai's death was a great loss to the nation.

He was speaking to Zimpapers Television Network at Mr Tsvangirai's burial in Humanikwa Village, Buhera, last week.



"Mr Tsvangirai's death is great loss to Zimbabwe, not only in the sense of his political role, but also at a human level," he said.

"I think one major lesson we are drawing from this is how in fact artificial politics is, and that beneath the superficies of politics, there is that underlying bond which connects us - one unto the rest- as Zimbabweans; and that is primary in terms of establishing and underpinning stability in a country."

Mr Charamba said one thing which cannot be taken away from the MDC during Mr Tsvangirai era was making Zanu-PF recognise that individual rights were at the core of social advancement.

"There are those who fight for Independence and bring the nation to a certain stage.

''Then there are others who bring a certain input by way of democratising that liberation project and you should not see that as alien; it is in fact part of repertoire of values that enables people to move forward."

Mr Charamba was a nephew to Mr Tsvangirai, and The Sunday Mail also gathered that acting MDC-T president Advocate Nelson Chamisa is his son-in-law.

In another interview at the funeral, leader of the National Super Alliance of Kenya Mr Raila Odinga said he was encouraged by political developments in Zimbabwe.

"Elections in Africa were becoming a mere ritual were there was an emergence of electoral autocracy and we are very encouraged by the obtaining political developments in Zimbabwe which are seeking to level the political playing field," he said.

Also present at the burial were Zanu-PF national chair Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, members of the diplomatic community and representatives of various political parties.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers

Comments

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Sangita

Im looking for ahouse to buy

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Quinnington house


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We are forming next government,' twittered Chamisa - first win rigged elections, pompous one

2 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Why this same Minister all the time?

2 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Trigger happy police officers shot one and wounded two

6 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Zanu-PF thugs demand BVR serial numbers in Buhera

7 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Two cops nabbed after demanding bribe

7 hrs ago | 2532 Views

PHOTOS: Grace Mugabe's son, Bona's hubby missing in latest family photos

8 hrs ago | 6299 Views

MLO unveils coat of arms

8 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Mugabe, Tsvangirai departure ushers competitive politics

9 hrs ago | 1276 Views

'Tsvangirai family has no future role in MDC-T'

9 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr's clothing line expands

9 hrs ago | 2547 Views

MDC-T can't even organise a funeral

9 hrs ago | 848 Views

Stubborn Zim economy defies coup leader's 100-day deadline

9 hrs ago | 1792 Views

A case of my two (2) worlds

9 hrs ago | 379 Views

It will be Chamisa vs Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 4411 Views

Chamisa faces arrest

10 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Mnangagwa not invited to Mugabe's private black-tie birthday party

10 hrs ago | 5401 Views

Tsvangirai okayed Mnangagwa coup

10 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Tycoon fights Grace Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 654 Views

MDC-T HQ renamed after Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Tsvangirai's ex-wife sued for $98,000

10 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Zimbabwe genocide victims remembered in Bhalagwe

10 hrs ago | 311 Views

Peter Zwide Khumalo takes family to court

10 hrs ago | 665 Views

Obert Mpofu stirs hornet's nest

10 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Zanu-PF terror gang wreaks havoc

10 hrs ago | 691 Views

Swiping machines for kombis

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Sables to play Barbarian Lions

10 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesman reflects on Tsvangirai role on democracy

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Madzibaba arrested near Mnangagwa with loaded firearm, denied bail

10 hrs ago | 807 Views

Tsvangirai's brother lodge complaint over ill-treatment

10 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Police probes funeral day attack on Khupe

10 hrs ago | 213 Views

A Case of My Two (2) Worlds

10 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa to dine with Cricket World Cup teams

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Councillors demand allowances to bury Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chilling police torture claims

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Khupe ready to meet Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Mnangagwa in a quandary as coup d'etat group faces split

10 hrs ago | 6994 Views

Tertiary institutions to recruit students without Maths

10 hrs ago | 636 Views

To hell with Zimbabwe and its village politicians

10 hrs ago | 256 Views

#EDHasMyVote Campaign reaches gukurahundi hotspots

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

Matabeleland chiefs: Stay away from Gukurahundi it is a political issue - MLO

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

Highlanders, Dynamos on ZNA Shield war footing

10 hrs ago | 260 Views

How MDC-T will behave if it got into government

10 hrs ago | 347 Views

US sends positive signals to Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 454 Views

Good news forZimbabwe jailbirds

10 hrs ago | 351 Views

AFM President in court

10 hrs ago | 293 Views

First Lady steps up cancer fight

10 hrs ago | 78 Views

$124,000 debt haunts Gershem Pasi

10 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mugabe hosts lavish private birthday party

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Peter Ndlovu turns 45

10 hrs ago | 657 Views

Mnangagwa's coup govt God's plan, claims minister

10 hrs ago | 286 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days