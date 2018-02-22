Latest News Editor's Choice


Man accuses wife of being promiscuous

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
A Harare man has revealed how  his wife once infected him with a sexually transmitted disease (STD) and slept with his nephew.

Judith Magaya appeared before Harare civil court magistrate Lazini Ncube accusing her husband, Edwin Ndoro, of abusing her by tearing off her clothes  while demanding sex.

"He should stop tearing of my clothes so as to force me into sex. he also insults me and once assaulted me," she said.

Magaya also accused her husband of accusing her of being unfaithful citing a day he came home and took out the blankets on their bed claiming he was smelling of another man's scent.

"He came back from the rural areas after Christmas and he said the blankets smell. He said there was a man sleeping there and took the blankets outside and left them there," she said.

However, Ndoro opposed his wife's application for a protection order saying instead it was her who was in the habit of denying  him his conjugal rights prompting him to tear off her clothes in a bid to sleep with her.

Source - dailynews
