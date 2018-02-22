Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chilling police torture claims

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Hardly a day after apologising for the killings of innocent people during Thursday's protests over the kombi ban and illegal vending in the city, police were yesterday back in the public spotlight after they were accused of severely assaulting and torturing suspects in their custody.

Four men - accused of stoning Harare Central Police Station during the confrontation in the capital - gave a chilling account of how they were savagely beaten by police officers leading to one of their co-accused being admitted at hospital with serious injuries.

The four Gibson Kataruware, 38, Denis Kondo, 29, Prince Beni, 23, and Emmanuel Muzariri, 22, appeared before Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta charged with public violence yesterday.

Thursday's fierce clashes between police and kombi crews as well as vendors were sparked by an ill-advised ban on commuter omnibuses and informal traders operating in the Central Business District (CBD).

Government has blamed the Harare City Council for the ban although Local Government minister July Moyo, who shifted blame to the local municipality late Thursday, had in January warned that he would descend on kombis and informal traders with the help of the military.

Daily News vendor, Nhamo Zepheniah, was one of two people killed by police on Thursday as he made his way home.

During their initial court appearance at the Harare Magistrate's Court yesterday‚ the four men  alleged they endured various forms of torture, including beatings with a variety of instruments which included batons, booted feet, wooden planks, and falanga (beatings on the bottom of the feet).

As a result, they had soft-tissue injuries, concussions, severe bruising and lacerations.

"The first accused person is battling for his life in hospital as we speak and the rest of the accused persons will state that they were brutally assaulted by arresting details with clenched fists and unknown objects.

"Kataruware's right ear is no longer functional and he sustained visible baton scars on his back and buttocks. As we speak, Kondo is bleeding on one of his legs and up to now the accused persons are still wondering why they were subjected to such gross inhuman treatment," the group's lawyer Bothwell Ndlovu said.

Muzariri had a deep fresh cut with clotted blood on his forehead sustained during the attack.

Ndlovu said his clients had been denied access to medical attention in breach of provisions of the Constitution.

Prosecutor Idah Maromo advised the court that bail was opposed.

Their bail application will be heard tomorrow before magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa.

According to State papers, on February 23, constables Makumikre, Mhundwa, Mpofu and Chisango were on duty at Harare Central Police Station manning the pedestrians' gate.

The court heard that Agogo, Kataruware, Kondo, Beni, Muzariri and their accomplices, who are still at large, gathered at Harare Central charge office singing and tried to force their way in.

It was alleged that they also influenced passers-by to join in the melee.

Agogo allegedly forced his way through the police cordon into the station but was barred from entering the charge office by police officers who were manning it.

The court heard that Agogo reportedly picked stones from a flower bed and threw them at police officers, consequently shattering windows at the charge office main entrance.

Agogo was apprehended but his accomplices continued to throw stones into the offices and at a parked Land Rover Defender vehicle which belonged to the Police Reaction Group.

Katuruwari, Kondo, Beni and Muzariri were later apprehended after a police chase. The State intends to bring stones that were collected after the incident as evidence in court.

The total value of damage is yet to be established.

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga told journalists on Friday that three police officers were seriously injured and three police cars were badly damaged in violent clashes that followed the shooting.

He also regretted the shootings and apologised for the loss of lives as a result, promising a full-scale investigation into what triggered the incidents.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Laptops

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Im looking for ahouse to buy

Smartphones

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We are forming next government,' twittered Chamisa - first win rigged elections, pompous one

3 hrs ago | 2040 Views

Why this same Minister all the time?

3 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Trigger happy police officers shot one and wounded two

7 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Zanu-PF thugs demand BVR serial numbers in Buhera

7 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Two cops nabbed after demanding bribe

8 hrs ago | 2585 Views

PHOTOS: Grace Mugabe's son, Bona's hubby missing in latest family photos

8 hrs ago | 6448 Views

MLO unveils coat of arms

9 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Mugabe, Tsvangirai departure ushers competitive politics

10 hrs ago | 1284 Views

'Tsvangirai family has no future role in MDC-T'

10 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr's clothing line expands

10 hrs ago | 2566 Views

MDC-T can't even organise a funeral

10 hrs ago | 850 Views

Stubborn Zim economy defies coup leader's 100-day deadline

10 hrs ago | 1805 Views

A case of my two (2) worlds

10 hrs ago | 383 Views

It will be Chamisa vs Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 4458 Views

Chamisa faces arrest

10 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Mnangagwa not invited to Mugabe's private black-tie birthday party

10 hrs ago | 5501 Views

Tsvangirai okayed Mnangagwa coup

10 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Tycoon fights Grace Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 666 Views

MDC-T HQ renamed after Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Tsvangirai's ex-wife sued for $98,000

10 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Zimbabwe genocide victims remembered in Bhalagwe

10 hrs ago | 314 Views

Peter Zwide Khumalo takes family to court

10 hrs ago | 682 Views

Obert Mpofu stirs hornet's nest

10 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Zanu-PF terror gang wreaks havoc

10 hrs ago | 695 Views

Swiping machines for kombis

10 hrs ago | 383 Views

Sables to play Barbarian Lions

10 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesman reflects on Tsvangirai role on democracy

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

Madzibaba arrested near Mnangagwa with loaded firearm, denied bail

10 hrs ago | 818 Views

Tsvangirai's brother lodge complaint over ill-treatment

10 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Police probes funeral day attack on Khupe

10 hrs ago | 216 Views

A Case of My Two (2) Worlds

10 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa to dine with Cricket World Cup teams

10 hrs ago | 263 Views

Councillors demand allowances to bury Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

Khupe ready to meet Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Mnangagwa in a quandary as coup d'etat group faces split

10 hrs ago | 7114 Views

Tertiary institutions to recruit students without Maths

10 hrs ago | 644 Views

To hell with Zimbabwe and its village politicians

10 hrs ago | 258 Views

#EDHasMyVote Campaign reaches gukurahundi hotspots

10 hrs ago | 200 Views

Matabeleland chiefs: Stay away from Gukurahundi it is a political issue - MLO

10 hrs ago | 312 Views

Highlanders, Dynamos on ZNA Shield war footing

10 hrs ago | 267 Views

How MDC-T will behave if it got into government

10 hrs ago | 348 Views

US sends positive signals to Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 461 Views

Good news forZimbabwe jailbirds

10 hrs ago | 357 Views

AFM President in court

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

First Lady steps up cancer fight

10 hrs ago | 78 Views

$124,000 debt haunts Gershem Pasi

11 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mugabe hosts lavish private birthday party

11 hrs ago | 570 Views

Peter Ndlovu turns 45

11 hrs ago | 672 Views

Mnangagwa's coup govt God's plan, claims minister

11 hrs ago | 286 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days