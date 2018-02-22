Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Councillors demand allowances to bury Tsvangirai

by staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO councillors last week almost manhandled council officials after their request to get allowances to attend MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai's burial in Buhera was turned down.

The councillors, who all are from the opposition party, reportedly approached the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube initially for allowances to attend their late leader's funeral and when that was proving impossible they then demanded that the local authority gives them an advance of their monthly allowances, a request which was also rejected by council management.

Confirming the developments, public relations officer Miss Bongiwe Ngwenya said after advising the councillors on the implications of their requests they then opted to provide them transport and fuel for the close to 400-kilometre journey.

"The City of Bulawayo gave advice to councillors and facilitated transport for them to travel to Buhera," said Miss Ngwenya.

Council sources revealed that the councillors were given two minibuses, with the Mayor, Councillor Martin Moyo having his car fuelled for him. Clr Moyo was the official chosen representative for the local authority at the burial, with councillors reportedly coming after demanding that the local authority fund their trip.

"Councillors felt they had to be given allowances to attend Mr Tsvangirai's burial in Buhera, they actually sent a delegation to Mr Dube to make their demands. However, it was difficult for management to approve this because this was illegal and was tantamount to abusing council resources. When their initial proposal fell through they then requested that they get an advance in their salaries again upon consultation with other directors, Mr Dube rejected this but instead advised them that the best which the local authority could do was to provide transport for them to travel to Buhera," said the council source.

Last year, the Government pegged monthly allowances for Mayors and councillors stating that the Harare Mayor is supposed to get $1 250, his deputy; $840, Harare committee chairpersons get $560 while ordinary councillors get $550. In Bulawayo the Mayor is supposed to get $1 000, deputy mayor; $660, council committee chairperson; $450 while an ordinary councillor gets $400. In other cities the mayor must get $840, deputy mayor; $550, committee chairperson; $370 and ordinary councillor; $350.

Municipal mayors get $600, deputy mayors; $400, committee chairpersons; $300 and ordinary councillors; $300. Town local board mayors get $560, deputy mayors; $350, committee chairpersons; $300 and councillors; $250.

For Lupane and Chirundu councils the mayors get $350, deputy mayors; $280, committee chairpersons; $240 while ordinary councillors get $200.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Comments

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Im looking for ahouse to buy

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Smartphones

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Quinnington house


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We are forming next government,' twittered Chamisa - first win rigged elections, pompous one

2 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Why this same Minister all the time?

2 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Trigger happy police officers shot one and wounded two

6 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Zanu-PF thugs demand BVR serial numbers in Buhera

7 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Two cops nabbed after demanding bribe

7 hrs ago | 2532 Views

PHOTOS: Grace Mugabe's son, Bona's hubby missing in latest family photos

8 hrs ago | 6297 Views

MLO unveils coat of arms

8 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Mugabe, Tsvangirai departure ushers competitive politics

9 hrs ago | 1275 Views

'Tsvangirai family has no future role in MDC-T'

9 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr's clothing line expands

9 hrs ago | 2547 Views

MDC-T can't even organise a funeral

9 hrs ago | 848 Views

Stubborn Zim economy defies coup leader's 100-day deadline

9 hrs ago | 1790 Views

A case of my two (2) worlds

9 hrs ago | 379 Views

It will be Chamisa vs Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 4409 Views

Chamisa faces arrest

10 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Mnangagwa not invited to Mugabe's private black-tie birthday party

10 hrs ago | 5399 Views

Tsvangirai okayed Mnangagwa coup

10 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Tycoon fights Grace Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 652 Views

MDC-T HQ renamed after Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Tsvangirai's ex-wife sued for $98,000

10 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Zimbabwe genocide victims remembered in Bhalagwe

10 hrs ago | 311 Views

Peter Zwide Khumalo takes family to court

10 hrs ago | 665 Views

Obert Mpofu stirs hornet's nest

10 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Zanu-PF terror gang wreaks havoc

10 hrs ago | 691 Views

Swiping machines for kombis

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Sables to play Barbarian Lions

10 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesman reflects on Tsvangirai role on democracy

10 hrs ago | 219 Views

Madzibaba arrested near Mnangagwa with loaded firearm, denied bail

10 hrs ago | 806 Views

Tsvangirai's brother lodge complaint over ill-treatment

10 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Police probes funeral day attack on Khupe

10 hrs ago | 213 Views

A Case of My Two (2) Worlds

10 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa to dine with Cricket World Cup teams

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Chilling police torture claims

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Khupe ready to meet Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mnangagwa in a quandary as coup d'etat group faces split

10 hrs ago | 6986 Views

Tertiary institutions to recruit students without Maths

10 hrs ago | 636 Views

To hell with Zimbabwe and its village politicians

10 hrs ago | 256 Views

#EDHasMyVote Campaign reaches gukurahundi hotspots

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

Matabeleland chiefs: Stay away from Gukurahundi it is a political issue - MLO

10 hrs ago | 308 Views

Highlanders, Dynamos on ZNA Shield war footing

10 hrs ago | 260 Views

How MDC-T will behave if it got into government

10 hrs ago | 347 Views

US sends positive signals to Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 454 Views

Good news forZimbabwe jailbirds

10 hrs ago | 351 Views

AFM President in court

10 hrs ago | 293 Views

First Lady steps up cancer fight

10 hrs ago | 78 Views

$124,000 debt haunts Gershem Pasi

10 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mugabe hosts lavish private birthday party

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Peter Ndlovu turns 45

10 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mnangagwa's coup govt God's plan, claims minister

10 hrs ago | 285 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days