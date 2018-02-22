Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police probes funeral day attack on Khupe

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
POLICE Commissioner General Godwin Matanga says police were investigating Tuesday's attack on MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khuphe by party followers angered by her resistance to co-VP Nelson Chamisa's power grab attempts.

Matanga said this Friday, a day the now late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai's family also confronted Chamisa over party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora's own victimisation during the same event.

The police boss was addressing the media following the shooting of two people during Harare skirmishes between the police and the public Thursday evening.

"In a similar incident that occurred in Buhera at the burial of the late MDC-T leader, Mr Morgan Tsvangira, Dr Thokozani Khuphe and other officials were assaulted, threatened with death by fellow party supporters," Matanga said.

"The ZRP will not condone any form of violence, whether intra-party or interparty and we are again investigating this matter and the perpetrators of this violence will be brought to book."

Khuphe was forced to seek refuge in a hut belonging to a relative to the Tsvangirais when an angry mob allegedly charged at her accusing her of opposing Chamisa.

The ex-Deputy Prime Minister said the mob tried to torch the thatched structure while she was holed up inside.

She however did not lodge any formal report with the police.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Khupe, #Police, #Attack

Comments

