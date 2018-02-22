Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's spokesman reflects on Tsvangirai role on democracy

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
THE late MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai nudged Zanu-PF's centralised philosophy of national governance to that of an open democracy, a senior official has said.

Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services and Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba also said Mr Tsvangirai's death was a great loss to the nation. He was speaking to our Harare Bureau at Mr Tsvangirai's burial in Humanikwa Village, Buhera last week.



"Mr Tsvangirai's death is great loss to Zimbabwe, not only in the sense of his political role, but also at a human level. I think one major lesson we are drawing from this is how in fact artificial politics is, and that beneath the superficies of politics, there is that underlying bond which connects us - one unto the rest - as Zimbabweans; and that is primary in terms of establishing and underpinning stability in a country."

Mr Charamba said one thing which cannot be taken away from the MDC during Mr Tsvangirai era was making Zanu-PF recognise that individual rights were at the core of social advancement.

"There are those who fight for Independence and bring the nation to a certain stage. Then there are others who bring a certain input by way of democratising that liberation project and you should not see that as alien; it is in fact part of repertoire of values that enables people to move forward."

Mr Charamba was a nephew to Mr Tsvangirai.

In another interview at the funeral, leader of the National Super Alliance of Kenya Mr Raila Odinga said he was encouraged by political developments in Zimbabwe.

"Elections in Africa were becoming a mere ritual where there was an emergency of electoral autocracy and we are very encouraged by the obtaining political developments in Zimbabwe which are seeking to level the political playing field," he said.

Also present at the burial were Zanu-PF national chair Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, members of the diplomatic community, and representatives of various political parties.

Most Popular In 7 Days