Peter Zwide Khumalo takes family to court

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
THE newly appointed King Lobengula Nyamande II, Mr Peter Zwide KaLanga Khumalo is suing his family for $50 000 over alleged defamatory statements they made regarding his legitimacy to the throne.

The matter comes ahead of the coronation ceremony of Mr Bulelani Colin Khumalo, who too is claiming the throne.

The ceremony has been earmarked for Saturday at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo. Sunday News is in possession of a copy of legal documents served on four family members by Mr Zwide KaLanga Khumalo's legal counsel Ncube Attorneys.

Mr KaLanga Khumalo is suing his family members: Sibulawa Khumalo, Thembinkosi Khumalo, Nkosembi Khumalo and Sindamadoda Khumalo over alleged derogatory statements about his legitimacy to ascend to the throne.

"We are advised that during two Nyamande meetings held in Bulawayo on the 20th January 2018 and on the 3rd February 2018, initially the first three made defamatory remarks about our client Mr Peter Zwide Khumalo. The same defamatory remarks, we are advised, were repeated by the four of you; we are advised, at the second meeting. The said defamation, we are advised arises out of your false, malicious and defamatory statements and insinuations that our client is an illegitimate child to his late father, Mr Khumalo. This insinuation arose from the defamatory allegations made by

Thembinkosi Khumalo to which, we are advised readily agreed and uttered as your own words," read part of the document.

"Your defamatory remarks have caused our client to suffer damages in the sum of $50 000. We are instructed to demand payment of damages from your selves in the sum of US$50 000, payable jointly and severally, one paying the others to be absolved as we hereby do, being the damages for the defamatory statements uttered and published by yourselves to the detriment of our client. You have to make this payment at our offices within the next seven days…," read the document.

It was further stated that if payment is not made within the stipulated number of days summons would be issued without further notice to the accused.

Speaking on behalf of Mr KaLanga Khumalo, Mr Kernan Mzelikahle, chairman of the Mthwakazi Heritage Trust, which works with the royal house to address cultural matters, said the lawsuit intended to correct misconceptions that had been fabricated by some members of the family, being driven by the desire to attain financial gain.

"The opposition to his coronation held on 17 February this year intends to use money in order to install Mr Bulelani Colin Lobengula Khumalo, who is a South African by birth and upbringing. They plan to impose him on the Matabeleland nation because they can raise money to that effect. Therefore some family members were enticed by financial interest and have on a number of occasions claimed that Mr Peter Zwide KaLanga Khumalo is not born of his father," said Mr Mzelikahle.

He went on to say that Mr KaLanga Khumalo inherited his father's leadership legitimately, as the true heir to the throne.

"Intonga that were unveiled at the coronation as part of the ceremony prove that he is the heir. What they are implying is not in line with reality, with the intent to defame him for financial benefits. Therefore this suit seeks to set the record straight," said Mr Mzelikahle.

Asked on how Mr KaLanga Khumalo was heir and ascended to the throne, Mr Mzelikahle said the current dispute could not identify Njube's household because Nyamande was the reigning King.

"Nyamande was born in 1873, three years after his father's coronation. In 1896 during the first Umvukela also known as the first Chimurenga he led the uprising in an attempt to restore the nation. The war was lost and Nyamande was arrested by the invading whites. He was thrown into detention at a place called Mbembesi Forest. The whites tried to negotiate with him to abdicate his crown but he rejected their offer to be paramount chief of Bulawayo. He was detained from then until 1929 the time of his death. Therefore the Matabele Kingdom had a king in the name of Nyamande, he was just powerless," said Mr Mzelikahle.


Source - zimpapers
More on: #Zwide, #Family, #Court

Most Popular In 7 Days