MDC-T HQ renamed after Tsvangirai

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC-T's headquarters, Harvest House, situated at Number 44 Nelson Mandela Avenue in Harare, will be renamed after the late party leader, Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, in honour of his work in the fight for democracy and his astute leadership.

Tsvangirai, who died of colon cancer in a South African hospital on February 14, was buried at his rural home in Humanikwa village, Buhera on February 20, where thousands of people from across the globe came to pay their last respects.

To recognize a man they loved and respected, the MDC-T National Standing Committee met in Harare Thursday and agreed they should honour Tsvangirai by naming Harvest House after him.

This was revealed in one of the resolutions of the meeting, which was attended by some of the leaders who had been fighting over the party leadership.

"That Harvest House is to be called Morgan Richard Tsvangirai in honour of the late president after consultation with the national members," read resolution number ten of the meeting.

A member of the National Executive Committee who spoke on condition of anonymity said the move was a done deal as the whole national executive was in agreement.

"The Standing Committee made their recommendation and we are going for National Council just to endorse the decision," he said.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #MDC-T, #Tsvangirai

