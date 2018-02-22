News / National
PHOTOS: Grace Mugabe's son, Bona's hubby missing in latest family photos
Photos of former president Robert Mugabe and his family have surfaced online, but Bona's husband Simba Chikore and Grace Mugabe's first son Russel Goreraza are missing.
According to online website paZimbabwe.com, the pictures were shot during Mugabe's private 94th birthday party.
Source - www.pazimbabwe.com