100-day plans on course, claims Mohadi

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICE President Kembo Mohadi says most Government ministries are close to meeting transformation targets under the 100-day rapid results initiative in line with President Mnangagwa's drive to turn around the country's economy.The President last December tasked all ministers to come up with at least three target-driven economic projects within the 100-day turnaround period.In an interview yesterday, VP Mohadi said most of the ministries had reached between 80 and 90 percent in their work plans.He said he was optimistic that by April 10, when the 100-day period lapses, most ministries would have set their goals."I am glad to say that most of the Government ministries would have completely met their targets by April 10 when the first 100-day period ends. In fact, most of the ministries are now at between 80 and 90 percent of their action plans aimed at achieving their goals of turning around the economy," said VP Mohadi.In keeping with the "Zimbabwe is open for business" agenda, President Mnangagwa is rallying all Government departments and the private sector to work together in creating a conducive investment climate.The measures are aimed at reversing years of economic stagnation and attracting increased domestic and foreign direct investment into the country.VP Mohadi said when the first 100 days lapse, the Government will roll out the second phase of the 100-day programme."It will be work in progress and we are not stopping on April 10. We will set another 100-day target until we have fully achieved our goals of fully turning around our economy," the VP said.The Vice President said Cabinet ministers were putting in extra hours every day to meet targets set by President Mnangagwa as a new work ethic takes root in Government.In December last year, most ministers cancelled their 2017 festive season travels and awakened their respective teams to the imperative of delivering on key outcomes.President Mnangagwa is himself spending much time at work at his Munhumutapa Building offices, the seat of Government.The President's approach is in keeping with his vision of turning around Zimbabwe's economy and improving people's livelihoods within the shortest possible time.Cabinet Chief Whip Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, who is Minister State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring of Government Programmes, is superintending the implementation of the projects.President Mnangagwa said Government officials should be prepared to implement identified projects within 100-day cycles until the 2018 harmonised elections.He outlined his broad vision to guide his administration when he took the oath of office on November 24, last year.The President said highlights of his vision are fostering aspects of a free market economy in which enterprise is allowed, encouraged and protected and promoting mutually beneficial partnerships with investors; ensuring people access their savings from banks as and when they require them; dealing decisively with corruption, prioritising economic growth; ensuring financial sector viability and stability; adopting a high performance culture in the public service and pursing a steady re-engagement with all nations of the world.President Mnangagwa has so far won the hearts of many with his punctuality to office and hands-on approach on issues.He has indicated sweeping measures are coming across various sectors to stimulate economic growth and create employment.