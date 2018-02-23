Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Karikoga Kaseke blasts retrogressive elements

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
DIVISIVE elements that are not embracing the new Government are frustrating the tourism sector's efforts to meet set targets under the country's new economic development trajectory, an official has revealed.

Speaking on the sidelines of the fifth leg of the national tourism sector strategy consultative workshop held in Mutare last week, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive Dr Karikoga Kaseke said there were people within the Tourism Ministry who were still hoping for a miracle that would see the old regime coming back into power.

"This Government is a delivery-based Government. It wants to see things happening. It wants to see people delivering. But there are people who are living in the past, who want to see the old regime coming back," he said.

"My team and I have been working hard to ensure that we deliver on the set targets. The current Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Cde Prisca Mupfumira, shares the same dream with us and she deserves our support."

He said those who were not working towards development of the sector should either shape up or ship out.

His remarks came in the wake of a heated exchange between him and director in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mrs Rudo Faranisi whom he accused of insinuating that he (Dr Kaseke) had a hand in the crafting OF some questionable policies during former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi's tenure since he was the chief advisor to the minister.

Mrs Faranisi had stood up to make a contribution after Dr Kaseke's presentation on the tourism sector's vision, core purpose, values and strategic objectives, when he said the tourism sector had not had a tourism strategy since independence due to lack of leadership.

Eng Mzembi crafted a Vision 2020 for the tourism sector. It sought to increase the number of tourists to 5 million, earn $5 billion, and contribute 15 percent to  Gross Domestic Product by year 2020.

"It is sad to note that since 1980, Zimbabwe has not had a tourism strategy. Attempts to create strategies have been misplaced, as they were done without consultations. A sector strategy should be consultative. That vision was crafted by the former minister in his office with only two of his directors present. We were never consulted as ZTA," he said.

He said the sector had no strategy due to lack of leadership within Government.

"We have not had a strategy because of lack of Government leadership. The minister who was there did not provide the necessary leadership. Mzembi came up with his vision, but we cannot call it a vision. The targets he set can only be called strategic objectives. Mzembi could not be advised. His plan was not and could never be a vision for the whole sector," said Dr Kaseke.

ZTA has been holding consultations with stakeholders in the tourism industry with the aim of gathering their input in the formulation of a national tourism sector strategy that will drive the sector's revival and growth.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Kaseke, #ZTA, #Blast

Comments

Sangita

Smart phones, best deals

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Im looking for ahouse to buy

Laptops


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chaos at NUST

27 mins ago | 488 Views

Does Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent?

1 hr ago | 369 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years'

1 hr ago | 382 Views

Zanu-PF's culture is second nature to Mnangagwa's government

1 hr ago | 192 Views

MLF links 'Ndebele King' Bulelani to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 780 Views

Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 3361 Views

Zanu PF has everyone in right place to win polls - Analyst

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwe military takes over ZEC

2 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Mnangagwa 'remains mum over Itai Dzamara abduction'

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mugabe says Mnangagwa 'must apologise'

2 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Chamisa can't talk democracy, says war-vets

3 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Massive blow for ousted Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2822 Views

'Arrest Grace Mugabe over academic fraud'

3 hrs ago | 874 Views

Mugabe exposes Mnangagwa over killings

3 hrs ago | 5832 Views

Chiyangwa accused of bribery, blackmail

3 hrs ago | 538 Views

Fears of voter apathy rock Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 614 Views

How Solomon Mujuru scuppered the Tsholotsho Declaration masterplan

3 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Grace Mugabe claims she is untouchable

3 hrs ago | 1162 Views

What does Zimbabwe is now open for business really mean?

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Family of 3 sisters shot dead demand $40,000 compensation

3 hrs ago | 827 Views

3 attempts on Khupe's life last week

3 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Mujuru takes on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1135 Views

'Zimbabwe coup irreversible'

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Student teacher in court for 'raping' girl (12)

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa winds up 100 days in office

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

18 referees demoted ahead of 2018 PSL season

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Stop using 'bedroom' herbs, warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 771 Views

Chiwenga steps down from Miss Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Tsvangirai left an incomplete legacy

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Police officers have constitutional right to retire, High Court rules

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

War vets push for Jabulani Sibanda re-admission

3 hrs ago | 721 Views

'Mugabe was not removed by army,' claims Zanu-PF official

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

Justice Maphosa saved 'fugitive' Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1332 Views

War veterans rebuke Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Madinda impressed by Bosso youth despite defeat

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Death after police 'assault'

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Man kills wife's lover

3 hrs ago | 695 Views

Police hunt for killer driver

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

City to overhaul licensing laws

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

'No need to merge NetOne, Telecel'

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

9 arrested for cross-border vehicle theft

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

'ZACC officers' extort $10,000

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe army battalion gets new leader

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Man dies in fight over bar lady

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

100-day plans on course, claims Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Shun corruption in sports, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu pf a natural disaster to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1069 Views

'We are forming next government,' twittered Chamisa - first win rigged elections, pompous one

15 hrs ago | 6395 Views

Why this same Minister all the time?

15 hrs ago | 4354 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days