Zimbabwe army battalion gets new leader

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The country is poised for better fortunes and economic recovery under the new political dispensation and members of the Zimbabwe National Army entrusted with maintaining peace and national integrity should remain patient and focused, a senior army official has said.

Speaking during the hand-over-take-over of the command of 53 Infantry Battalion in Battle Fields near Kwekwe recently, the outgoing Commanding Officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Munyaradzi Marimbindi said soldiers should remain loyal to their commanders. He said the new political dispensation was promising a bright future for the nation.

Lt-Col Marimbindi, who is assuming the new post of Commanding Officer Cadet Wing at the Zimbabwe Military Academy, handed over the reins of the battalion to Lieutenant-Colonel Tendai Mahuvava after a three and half year stint at the helm.

Lt-Col Marimbindi said the economic hardships faced by the country would soon be a thing of the past as the new administration was making positive re-engagements with the international community.

"Let me urge you to remain vigilant, loyal and patriotic," he said.

"Never let the detractors sway your allegiance. Be assured that the economic hardships currently being experienced by our nation is just but a passing phase. Together we shall enjoy the new political dispensation."

Lt-Col Marimbindi said the ZDF was always ready to assist the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) whenever the need arose.

"On security matters, the area of responsibility remains relatively calm and the Battalion continues to assist the Zimbabwe Republic Police and other security organs in maintaining peace law and order," he said.

"I hope and trust that you will continue to cement the relationship that is in existence with all security organs in the tactical area of responsibility."

Lt-Col Marimbindi said he was pleased to have been associated with the 53 Battalion that played a critical role during Operation Restore Legacy that ushered in the new Government led by President Mnangagwa.

In his acceptance speech, Lt-Col Mahuvava said: "I undertake to finish all the programmes that are in progress and will endeavour to perfect them. It is my desire to maintain and improve on this high level proficiency."

Lt-Col Mahuvava called on all the officers to support him in his endeavour to overcome challenges that may be lying ahead.

Commander 5 Brigade, Colonel Simon Maseko, witnessed the handover-takeover, which was attended by Joint Operation Committee (JOC) members, senior staff officers, traditional leaders and business community, among others.

Source - the herald
