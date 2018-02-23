'ZACC officers' extort $10,000

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four men allegedly masqueraded as Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission officials and kidnapped Mutoko Rural District Council's chief executive Peter Sigauke accusing him of engaging in corrupt activities before demanding $10 000 for his release.It is alleged Cosmas Matambudziko Vheremu (47) and his accomplices - Moses Nyavanhu, Dentist Chimanga and Trymore Bondamakara - travelled from Harare to Peter Sigauke's house in Mutoko and arrested him after producing fake ZACC identity cards.The gang misrepresented to Sigauke that they were ZACC officers based in Marondera before bundling him into their vehicle and driving back to Harare.Vheremu recently appeared before a Mutoko magistrate facing kidnapping and fraud charges.He was remanded in custody with instructions to approach the High Court for bail.His lawyer, Mr Tawanda Takaindisa of TK Takaindisa Law Chambers, has since filed an application for bail on his behalf at the High Court.Nyavanhu, Chimanga and Bondamakara are still at large.It is the State's case that on February 3, Vheremu and his alleged accomplices went to Sigauke's house looking for him but could not find him since he had travelled.The gang, the court heard, returned to Sigauke's house four days later and demanded to see him.They took him to their car, which was parked by the gate.The quartet flashed identity cards inscribed "Anti-Corruption" before introducing themselves as members of Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission based in Marondera.They advised Sigauke that he was under arrest for corruption at MRDC and recorded his particulars in a small note- book before accompanying him back into the house to collect his debit cards.The State alleged that the gang shoved Sigauke into their car and confiscated his cellphone before driving towards Harare.When they were approaching Mutoko Police Station, Sigauke pleaded with the quartet to pass through the station, but they refused and continued with the journey.Along the way, the gang allegedly demanded $10 000 from him to facilitate his release.When they arrived in Harare, the gang gave Sigauke his phone back so that he could send the money through EcoCcash into their mobile phones.Sigauke called his wife and asked her to transfer some money into the supplied phone numbers through EcoCash.She transferred a total of $3 000 before reporting the matter to Mutoko Police Station upon sensing danger.The gang later gave Sigauke $5 and ordered him to travel back to Mutoko.According to the State, Vheremu was arrested the following day.