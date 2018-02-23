Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'ZACC officers' extort $10,000

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Four men allegedly masqueraded as Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission officials and kidnapped Mutoko Rural District Council's chief executive Peter Sigauke accusing him of engaging in corrupt activities before demanding $10 000 for his release.

It is alleged Cosmas Matambudziko Vheremu (47) and his accomplices - Moses Nyavanhu, Dentist Chimanga and Trymore Bondamakara - travelled from Harare to Peter Sigauke's house in Mutoko and arrested him after producing fake ZACC identity cards.

The gang misrepresented to Sigauke that they were ZACC officers based in Marondera before bundling him into their vehicle and driving back to Harare.

Vheremu recently appeared before a Mutoko magistrate facing kidnapping and fraud charges.

He was remanded in custody with instructions to approach the High Court for bail.

His lawyer, Mr Tawanda Takaindisa of TK Takaindisa Law Chambers, has since filed an application for bail on his behalf at the High Court.

Nyavanhu, Chimanga and Bondamakara are still at large.

It is the State's case that on February 3, Vheremu and his alleged accomplices went to Sigauke's house looking for him but could not find him since he had travelled.

The gang, the court heard, returned to Sigauke's house four days later and demanded to see him.

They took him to their car, which was parked by the gate.

The quartet flashed identity cards inscribed "Anti-Corruption" before introducing themselves as members of Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission based in Marondera.

They advised Sigauke that he was under arrest for corruption at MRDC and recorded his particulars in a small note- book before accompanying him back into the house to collect his debit cards.

The State alleged that the gang shoved Sigauke into their car and confiscated his cellphone before driving towards                  Harare.

When they were approaching Mutoko Police Station, Sigauke pleaded with the quartet to pass through the station, but they refused and continued with the journey.

Along the way, the gang allegedly demanded $10 000 from him to facilitate his release.

When they arrived in Harare, the gang gave Sigauke his phone back so that he could send the money through EcoCcash into their mobile phones.

Sigauke called his wife and asked her to transfer some money into the supplied phone numbers through EcoCash.

She transferred a total of $3 000 before reporting the matter to Mutoko Police Station upon sensing danger.

The gang later gave Sigauke $5 and ordered him to travel back to Mutoko.

According to the State, Vheremu was arrested the following day.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #ZACC, #Fraud, #Extortion

Comments

Sangita

Smart phones, best deals

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Im looking for ahouse to buy

Laptops


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chaos at NUST

27 mins ago | 477 Views

Does Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent?

1 hr ago | 367 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years'

1 hr ago | 380 Views

Zanu-PF's culture is second nature to Mnangagwa's government

1 hr ago | 190 Views

MLF links 'Ndebele King' Bulelani to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 777 Views

Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 3345 Views

Zanu PF has everyone in right place to win polls - Analyst

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwe military takes over ZEC

2 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Mnangagwa 'remains mum over Itai Dzamara abduction'

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mugabe says Mnangagwa 'must apologise'

2 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Chamisa can't talk democracy, says war-vets

2 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Massive blow for ousted Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2820 Views

'Arrest Grace Mugabe over academic fraud'

3 hrs ago | 873 Views

Mugabe exposes Mnangagwa over killings

3 hrs ago | 5812 Views

Chiyangwa accused of bribery, blackmail

3 hrs ago | 538 Views

Fears of voter apathy rock Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 614 Views

How Solomon Mujuru scuppered the Tsholotsho Declaration masterplan

3 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Grace Mugabe claims she is untouchable

3 hrs ago | 1159 Views

What does Zimbabwe is now open for business really mean?

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Family of 3 sisters shot dead demand $40,000 compensation

3 hrs ago | 825 Views

3 attempts on Khupe's life last week

3 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mujuru takes on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1135 Views

'Zimbabwe coup irreversible'

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Student teacher in court for 'raping' girl (12)

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa winds up 100 days in office

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

18 referees demoted ahead of 2018 PSL season

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Stop using 'bedroom' herbs, warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 769 Views

Chiwenga steps down from Miss Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 664 Views

Tsvangirai left an incomplete legacy

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Police officers have constitutional right to retire, High Court rules

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

War vets push for Jabulani Sibanda re-admission

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Mugabe was not removed by army,' claims Zanu-PF official

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

Justice Maphosa saved 'fugitive' Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1329 Views

War veterans rebuke Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Madinda impressed by Bosso youth despite defeat

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Death after police 'assault'

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Man kills wife's lover

3 hrs ago | 694 Views

Police hunt for killer driver

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

City to overhaul licensing laws

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

'No need to merge NetOne, Telecel'

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

9 arrested for cross-border vehicle theft

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe army battalion gets new leader

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Man dies in fight over bar lady

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Karikoga Kaseke blasts retrogressive elements

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

100-day plans on course, claims Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Shun corruption in sports, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu pf a natural disaster to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1069 Views

'We are forming next government,' twittered Chamisa - first win rigged elections, pompous one

15 hrs ago | 6395 Views

Why this same Minister all the time?

15 hrs ago | 4354 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days