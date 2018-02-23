Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

9 arrested for cross-border vehicle theft

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The trial of nine suspects that include five South African police officers and an immigration officer accused of facilitating the smuggling of stolen vehicles from the neighbouring country into Zimbabwe has been set for this Wednesday.

They are accused of conniving with three Zimbabweans, among them ex-police and immigration officers, to commit the alleged crimes.

The gang of nine was arrested by South Africa's organised crime busting unit, the Hawks, between January 24 and 25 this year. The suspects appeared at different courts recently.

Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo province, Captain Matimba Maluleke said the gang was arrested during a crime intelligence driven operation code named, "Mirror".

Cpt Maluleke said the group had been put under surveillance for two years.

"Eight suspects appeared at different magistrate courts in Limpopo province and were each granted R500 bail pending trial, he said.

"These are police officers Ratau Alfred Moroane (34), Constables Tiyiselani Sean Shikwambane (34), Matume Herman Mafa (38) and Kgashene Peter Mojela, (immigration officer) and Sithabile Mashaka (Zimbabwean).

"The other suspects are Sergeant Israel Mandiwana, a police officer stationed at Beitbridge border post, Trephine Tshabalala (Ex-Home Affairs official) and Kgomotso Comfort Moreba (civilian)."

Cpt Maluleke said the other suspect, ex-constable Philip Mahlatse Tselani (32) was granted R5 000 bail pending trial and would also stand trial on the same day with his accomplices.

He said the five police officers were stationed at Tom Burke SAPS (South African Police Service) and the border post.

The police officers and their accomplices were under Hawks radar since 2016 following complaints by the public," said Cpt Maluleke.

He said police officers and the immigration officer gang allegedly forged documents to facilitate the smuggling of stolen vehicles through the Beitbridge Border Post.

In return, they would get bribes from their accomplices.

Cpt Maluleke said they had come up with a number of strategies to reduce cases of cross-border crimes relating to smuggling and theft of motor vehicles.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Car, #Theft, #Arrested

Comments

Sangita

Smart phones, best deals

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Im looking for ahouse to buy

Laptops


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chaos at NUST

28 mins ago | 492 Views

Does Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent?

1 hr ago | 372 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years'

1 hr ago | 382 Views

Zanu-PF's culture is second nature to Mnangagwa's government

1 hr ago | 193 Views

MLF links 'Ndebele King' Bulelani to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 782 Views

Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 3369 Views

Zanu PF has everyone in right place to win polls - Analyst

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

Zimbabwe military takes over ZEC

2 hrs ago | 2266 Views

Mnangagwa 'remains mum over Itai Dzamara abduction'

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mugabe says Mnangagwa 'must apologise'

2 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Chamisa can't talk democracy, says war-vets

3 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Massive blow for ousted Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2822 Views

'Arrest Grace Mugabe over academic fraud'

3 hrs ago | 874 Views

Mugabe exposes Mnangagwa over killings

3 hrs ago | 5843 Views

Chiyangwa accused of bribery, blackmail

3 hrs ago | 538 Views

Fears of voter apathy rock Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 614 Views

How Solomon Mujuru scuppered the Tsholotsho Declaration masterplan

3 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Grace Mugabe claims she is untouchable

3 hrs ago | 1162 Views

What does Zimbabwe is now open for business really mean?

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Family of 3 sisters shot dead demand $40,000 compensation

3 hrs ago | 829 Views

3 attempts on Khupe's life last week

3 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Mujuru takes on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1136 Views

'Zimbabwe coup irreversible'

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Student teacher in court for 'raping' girl (12)

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa winds up 100 days in office

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

18 referees demoted ahead of 2018 PSL season

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Stop using 'bedroom' herbs, warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 772 Views

Chiwenga steps down from Miss Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 667 Views

Tsvangirai left an incomplete legacy

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Police officers have constitutional right to retire, High Court rules

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

War vets push for Jabulani Sibanda re-admission

3 hrs ago | 721 Views

'Mugabe was not removed by army,' claims Zanu-PF official

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

Justice Maphosa saved 'fugitive' Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1334 Views

War veterans rebuke Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Madinda impressed by Bosso youth despite defeat

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Death after police 'assault'

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Man kills wife's lover

3 hrs ago | 696 Views

Police hunt for killer driver

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

City to overhaul licensing laws

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

'No need to merge NetOne, Telecel'

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

'ZACC officers' extort $10,000

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe army battalion gets new leader

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Man dies in fight over bar lady

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Karikoga Kaseke blasts retrogressive elements

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

100-day plans on course, claims Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Shun corruption in sports, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu pf a natural disaster to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1069 Views

'We are forming next government,' twittered Chamisa - first win rigged elections, pompous one

15 hrs ago | 6396 Views

Why this same Minister all the time?

15 hrs ago | 4354 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days