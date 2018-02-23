9 arrested for cross-border vehicle theft

News / National

by Staff reporter

The trial of nine suspects that include five South African police officers and an immigration officer accused of facilitating the smuggling of stolen vehicles from the neighbouring country into Zimbabwe has been set for this Wednesday.They are accused of conniving with three Zimbabweans, among them ex-police and immigration officers, to commit the alleged crimes.The gang of nine was arrested by South Africa's organised crime busting unit, the Hawks, between January 24 and 25 this year. The suspects appeared at different courts recently.Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo province, Captain Matimba Maluleke said the gang was arrested during a crime intelligence driven operation code named, "Mirror".Cpt Maluleke said the group had been put under surveillance for two years."Eight suspects appeared at different magistrate courts in Limpopo province and were each granted R500 bail pending trial, he said."These are police officers Ratau Alfred Moroane (34), Constables Tiyiselani Sean Shikwambane (34), Matume Herman Mafa (38) and Kgashene Peter Mojela, (immigration officer) and Sithabile Mashaka (Zimbabwean)."The other suspects are Sergeant Israel Mandiwana, a police officer stationed at Beitbridge border post, Trephine Tshabalala (Ex-Home Affairs official) and Kgomotso Comfort Moreba (civilian)."Cpt Maluleke said the other suspect, ex-constable Philip Mahlatse Tselani (32) was granted R5 000 bail pending trial and would also stand trial on the same day with his accomplices.He said the five police officers were stationed at Tom Burke SAPS (South African Police Service) and the border post.The police officers and their accomplices were under Hawks radar since 2016 following complaints by the public," said Cpt Maluleke.He said police officers and the immigration officer gang allegedly forged documents to facilitate the smuggling of stolen vehicles through the Beitbridge Border Post.In return, they would get bribes from their accomplices.Cpt Maluleke said they had come up with a number of strategies to reduce cases of cross-border crimes relating to smuggling and theft of motor vehicles.