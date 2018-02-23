Police hunt for killer driver

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Masvingo have launched a manhunt for a vehicle driver who hit and killed two men along Bushmead and Great Zimbabwe road on Wednesday.Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said the accident occurred around 17:30 hours at the 11km peg along the Masvingo-Great Zimbabwe road near Bushmead turn-off."A driver of Honda CRV AEL 2188 was driving towards Great Zimbabwe and hit two pedestrians, Thomas Pisirai (60) and Fanuel Mapamba (84), from Village 30 Machokoto under Chief Charumbira."We have launched a manhunt to find the driver and we urge all pedestrians to check both sides (of the road) carefully when crossing especially at night," said Inspector Mazula.The driver, she said, abandoned the car following the fatal accident and ran away. The deceased were returning home after receiving donations of 50kg of maize.