Man kills wife's lover

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
A Harare man appeared in court on Friday for allegedly murdering a man he suspected of having an affair with his wife, by throwing him down from a third floor balcony.

Nicholas Parakokwa (29) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa and was remanded to March 3. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on February 21 and around midday, Parakokwa got information that his wife was having an extramarital affair with one Brian Dzingayi.

It is alleged that Parakokwa saw Dzingayi parking his car near his house and he went outside and confronted him.

He grabbed Dzingayi's car keys and cellphone. He dragged Dzingayi to the third floor of his flat.

The court heard that Parakokwa quizzed Dzingayi about the alleged affair with his wife and proceeded to assault him.

Parakokwa then dragged Dzingayi to the balcony of the third floor and pushed him off.

It is suspected that on impact, Dzingayi became unconscious and people rushed him to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he died after a few hours of being admitted.

Police were alerted and they arrested Parakokwa, whom they found in possession of Dzingayi's cellphone and car keys.

Source - the herald
