Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War veterans rebuke Mugabe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE National Liberation War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA) secretary general, Victor Matemadanda, says November 18 should be declared a public holiday to celebrate the gains of Operation Restore Legacy, which ushered in a new political dispensation.

Addressing hundreds of war veterans, collaborators, widows of the war veterans and their children as well as Zanu-PF Matabeleland North members at the party's provincial offices here yesterday, Matemadanda said plans were underway to hold nationwide victory celebrations.

He rebuked former President Robert Mugabe for criticising the new dispensation saying he (Mugabe) was dreaming to think that his rule could be restored.

Matemadanda said:

"Mugabe will always do that because he thinks he is better than anyone else and represents the whole electorate who he thinks can vote for his wife. He is very old and we can forgive him for his age."

He said Mugabe was a ruler who just like [Rhodesian Prime Minister] Ian Smith "lived in a mansion and made decisions without consulting and punished people for mistakes" while President Mnangagwa is a team player who is always with the people and makes informed decisions.

He implored Zanu-PF not to make similar mistakes.

Matemadanda, who is also secretary for war veterans in the Zanu-PF Politburo said Operation Restore Legacy would not have been a success if Zimbabweans had not been united for a national cause.

"Some people are calling for a return of Mugabe alleging he loved them better than the way President Mnangagwa does but I want to say it's foolish to think that Mugabe will come back to rule, that's just a show of desperation from comrades who don't have orientation," said Matemadanda.

"When we as the war veterans association made a resolution to remove Mugabe, the same was adopted by Zanu-PF. We knew we could be killed for saying all the Grace Mugabe nonsense but would we have been paid for our lives? NO. We were sacrificing ourselves because of the orientation we had.

"We fought for this legacy and we want to thank Zimbabweans from across the political and racial divide for supporting this national cause. We propose that 18 November be declared a national purpose day to thank people of Zimbabwe who joined in the march in saying Mugabe must go regardless of race, political affiliation and tribe."

Matemadanda said he and "some generals" who he didn't name, would have been killed by elements from the G40 cabal that had captured Mugabe through his wife, if people had not joined in the call for him to go. He added that the new political dispensation was grateful to the people of Zimbabwe for also facilitating President Mnangagwa's return from exile after his brief expulsion from Zanu-PF.

"As the SG for the war veterans association, I will invite all Zimbabweans to a celebration party where no slogans will be chanted to thank people for the job they did. It's the people of Zimbabwe who also facilitated the return of the President from exile," said Matemadanda.

He said some people were being paid to discredit the new political dispensation hence the war veterans association was given the mandate to spearhead the campaign for President Mnangagwa and the party's landslide victory in the upcoming elections.

Matemadanda said Zanu-PF was weak without war veterans, which is why it lost the Norton seat to an independent candidate, Mr Themba Mliswa.

He added that his visit to the province was  aimed at deploying the ex-combatants into the party's grassroots to mobilise members as well as vie for positions.

"I have come for deployment and you should go back and explain to the people the reason why we say this Zanu-PF party is King Lobengula and Mbuya Nehanda's party.

"When we talk of restoring legacy we are talking about restoring the African respect that was stolen by colonisers," he added.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Im looking for ahouse to buy

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Sangita

Smart phones, best deals

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Led screens (big screens) for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chaos at NUST

28 mins ago | 500 Views

Does Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent?

1 hr ago | 374 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years'

1 hr ago | 385 Views

Zanu-PF's culture is second nature to Mnangagwa's government

1 hr ago | 194 Views

MLF links 'Ndebele King' Bulelani to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 784 Views

Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 3397 Views

Zanu PF has everyone in right place to win polls - Analyst

2 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zimbabwe military takes over ZEC

2 hrs ago | 2279 Views

Mnangagwa 'remains mum over Itai Dzamara abduction'

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mugabe says Mnangagwa 'must apologise'

2 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Chamisa can't talk democracy, says war-vets

3 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Massive blow for ousted Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2828 Views

'Arrest Grace Mugabe over academic fraud'

3 hrs ago | 877 Views

Mugabe exposes Mnangagwa over killings

3 hrs ago | 5868 Views

Chiyangwa accused of bribery, blackmail

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

Fears of voter apathy rock Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

How Solomon Mujuru scuppered the Tsholotsho Declaration masterplan

3 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Grace Mugabe claims she is untouchable

3 hrs ago | 1163 Views

What does Zimbabwe is now open for business really mean?

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Family of 3 sisters shot dead demand $40,000 compensation

3 hrs ago | 831 Views

3 attempts on Khupe's life last week

3 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Mujuru takes on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1137 Views

'Zimbabwe coup irreversible'

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Student teacher in court for 'raping' girl (12)

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa winds up 100 days in office

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

18 referees demoted ahead of 2018 PSL season

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Stop using 'bedroom' herbs, warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 776 Views

Chiwenga steps down from Miss Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 668 Views

Tsvangirai left an incomplete legacy

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Police officers have constitutional right to retire, High Court rules

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

War vets push for Jabulani Sibanda re-admission

3 hrs ago | 722 Views

'Mugabe was not removed by army,' claims Zanu-PF official

3 hrs ago | 613 Views

Justice Maphosa saved 'fugitive' Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Madinda impressed by Bosso youth despite defeat

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Death after police 'assault'

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Man kills wife's lover

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

Police hunt for killer driver

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

City to overhaul licensing laws

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

'No need to merge NetOne, Telecel'

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

9 arrested for cross-border vehicle theft

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

'ZACC officers' extort $10,000

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe army battalion gets new leader

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Man dies in fight over bar lady

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Karikoga Kaseke blasts retrogressive elements

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

100-day plans on course, claims Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Shun corruption in sports, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu pf a natural disaster to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1070 Views

'We are forming next government,' twittered Chamisa - first win rigged elections, pompous one

15 hrs ago | 6398 Views

Why this same Minister all the time?

15 hrs ago | 4354 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days