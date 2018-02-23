Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mugabe was not removed by army,' claims Zanu-PF official

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER president Robert Mugabe was not removed from office by the army but he was pressured to resign by Zanu-PF, a senior party official has said.

Addressing scores of supporters at Nemamwa in Masvingo West on Saturday, Masvingo Senator Clemence Makwarimba said the former president had been surrounded by "rogue elements" in the form of members of the G40 cabal.

This, he said, prompted the army to launch Operation Restore Legacy but the party remained responsible in pushing Mugabe out of power.

"There are some who are lying that Mugabe was removed from power by the army. It is the Zanu-PF Central Committee, which dismissed him as leader of the party," said Makwarimba.

He said there was no way Mugabe was going to withstand the pressure that the people of Zimbabwe had mounted on him, led by war veterans.

"The war veterans called for a solidarity march and you saw that there was a sea of people in Harare in November last year. The people from all walks of life, even threatened to go to Mugabe's blue roof residence as his resignation took long.

"After Zanu-PF Central Committee had dismissed him from the party, we then decided to move a step further and remove him as Head of State. We then teamed up as parliamentarians from MDC-T and Zanu-PF to do the process of impeaching him," he said.

The former President, then wrote a letter to the Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda announcing his resignation and Parliament could not progress with the process of impeachment.

Makwarimba said a majority of legislators wanted Mugabe to leave office as soon as possible and they had unanimously agreed. He said the problem with Mugabe was that he had allowed his powers to be usurped by his wife, Grace, who was also dismissed from the party.

Speaking at the same event Zanu-PF provincial chairman Ezra Chadzamira called on women in the party not to behave like the former First Lady.

"Mugabe did a lot for us until he was surrounded by criminals in the form of G40 cabal members. His wife proved to be a destructive woman and I do not expect Zanu-PF women here to be like her. She wanted to impose herself as Vice President of this country then President later and you saw how our President Emmerson Mnangagwa was humiliated and subsequently fired from his post as Vice President," said Chadzamira.

He called for members to vote resoundingly for President Mnangagwa in the harmonised elections expected sometime in July this year.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Mugabe, #Army, #Zanu-PF

Comments

Im looking for ahouse to buy

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Sangita

Smart phones, best deals

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Led screens (big screens) for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chaos at NUST

29 mins ago | 513 Views

Does Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent?

1 hr ago | 375 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years'

1 hr ago | 386 Views

Zanu-PF's culture is second nature to Mnangagwa's government

1 hr ago | 196 Views

MLF links 'Ndebele King' Bulelani to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 788 Views

Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 3413 Views

Zanu PF has everyone in right place to win polls - Analyst

2 hrs ago | 613 Views

Zimbabwe military takes over ZEC

2 hrs ago | 2288 Views

Mnangagwa 'remains mum over Itai Dzamara abduction'

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mugabe says Mnangagwa 'must apologise'

2 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Chamisa can't talk democracy, says war-vets

3 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Massive blow for ousted Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2831 Views

'Arrest Grace Mugabe over academic fraud'

3 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mugabe exposes Mnangagwa over killings

3 hrs ago | 5882 Views

Chiyangwa accused of bribery, blackmail

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

Fears of voter apathy rock Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 617 Views

How Solomon Mujuru scuppered the Tsholotsho Declaration masterplan

3 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Grace Mugabe claims she is untouchable

3 hrs ago | 1165 Views

What does Zimbabwe is now open for business really mean?

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Family of 3 sisters shot dead demand $40,000 compensation

3 hrs ago | 831 Views

3 attempts on Khupe's life last week

3 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Mujuru takes on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1139 Views

'Zimbabwe coup irreversible'

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Student teacher in court for 'raping' girl (12)

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa winds up 100 days in office

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

18 referees demoted ahead of 2018 PSL season

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Stop using 'bedroom' herbs, warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 776 Views

Chiwenga steps down from Miss Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Tsvangirai left an incomplete legacy

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Police officers have constitutional right to retire, High Court rules

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

War vets push for Jabulani Sibanda re-admission

3 hrs ago | 724 Views

Justice Maphosa saved 'fugitive' Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1338 Views

War veterans rebuke Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

Madinda impressed by Bosso youth despite defeat

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Death after police 'assault'

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Man kills wife's lover

3 hrs ago | 702 Views

Police hunt for killer driver

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

City to overhaul licensing laws

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

'No need to merge NetOne, Telecel'

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

9 arrested for cross-border vehicle theft

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

'ZACC officers' extort $10,000

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe army battalion gets new leader

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Man dies in fight over bar lady

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Karikoga Kaseke blasts retrogressive elements

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

100-day plans on course, claims Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Shun corruption in sports, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu pf a natural disaster to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1070 Views

'We are forming next government,' twittered Chamisa - first win rigged elections, pompous one

15 hrs ago | 6402 Views

Why this same Minister all the time?

15 hrs ago | 4355 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days