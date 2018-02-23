Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga steps down from Miss Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MISS Zimbabwe Trust chairperson Marry Chiwenga has stepped down from her position after running the Miss World Zimbabwe pageant for six years during which she worked hard to restore the pageant glitz and glamour.

Chiwenga, who became chairperson and patron of the country's flagship pageant in 2012, told NewsDay Life & Style that the beauty contest would now be run by a nine-member executive committee.

She said although she remained the pageant's licence holder, she had entrusted the executive committee to handle the pageant's affairs.

"I have surrendered a huge responsibility to the nine-member Miss Zimbabwe Trust executive committee to run the country's flagship pageant, Miss World Zimbabwe, which also comes with a huge responsibility of also flying the country's flag high," she said.

Chiwenga said she had confidence in the new management team and would continue to render it her support.

"As I step down, I feel like a good loser who has lost something to a hard-working executive committee, which will work harder than me. I wish them all the best as they commence this year's pageant without me on board," she said.
"It is the same script, but different cast."

Chiwenga said she had worked hard with the executive committee in the past to overcome challenges that had dogged the pageant.

She said as a way of remembering Kiki Divaris, the former Miss Zimbabwe Trust patron - whom she described as irreplaceable -the trust should keep her legacy alive.

"I just want to challenge the executive committee to do it better than what I used to do with them so as to raise the pageant's bar high. They must remain focused and concentrate on the pageant's purpose for it to remain significant and relevant."

The former beauty queen urged sponsors and partners, who have thrown their weight behind the pageant over the years, to continue supporting the new leadership team.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Smartphones

Sangita

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Im looking for ahouse to buy

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chaos at NUST

29 mins ago | 519 Views

Does Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent?

1 hr ago | 376 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years'

1 hr ago | 386 Views

Zanu-PF's culture is second nature to Mnangagwa's government

1 hr ago | 197 Views

MLF links 'Ndebele King' Bulelani to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 788 Views

Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Zanu PF has everyone in right place to win polls - Analyst

2 hrs ago | 614 Views

Zimbabwe military takes over ZEC

2 hrs ago | 2291 Views

Mnangagwa 'remains mum over Itai Dzamara abduction'

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mugabe says Mnangagwa 'must apologise'

2 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Chamisa can't talk democracy, says war-vets

3 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Massive blow for ousted Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2834 Views

'Arrest Grace Mugabe over academic fraud'

3 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mugabe exposes Mnangagwa over killings

3 hrs ago | 5892 Views

Chiyangwa accused of bribery, blackmail

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

Fears of voter apathy rock Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 618 Views

How Solomon Mujuru scuppered the Tsholotsho Declaration masterplan

3 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Grace Mugabe claims she is untouchable

3 hrs ago | 1167 Views

What does Zimbabwe is now open for business really mean?

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Family of 3 sisters shot dead demand $40,000 compensation

3 hrs ago | 832 Views

3 attempts on Khupe's life last week

3 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mujuru takes on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1143 Views

'Zimbabwe coup irreversible'

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Student teacher in court for 'raping' girl (12)

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa winds up 100 days in office

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

18 referees demoted ahead of 2018 PSL season

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Stop using 'bedroom' herbs, warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 777 Views

Tsvangirai left an incomplete legacy

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Police officers have constitutional right to retire, High Court rules

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

War vets push for Jabulani Sibanda re-admission

3 hrs ago | 724 Views

'Mugabe was not removed by army,' claims Zanu-PF official

3 hrs ago | 614 Views

Justice Maphosa saved 'fugitive' Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1339 Views

War veterans rebuke Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

Madinda impressed by Bosso youth despite defeat

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Death after police 'assault'

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Man kills wife's lover

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

Police hunt for killer driver

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

City to overhaul licensing laws

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

'No need to merge NetOne, Telecel'

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

9 arrested for cross-border vehicle theft

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

'ZACC officers' extort $10,000

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe army battalion gets new leader

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Man dies in fight over bar lady

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Karikoga Kaseke blasts retrogressive elements

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

100-day plans on course, claims Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Shun corruption in sports, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu pf a natural disaster to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1070 Views

'We are forming next government,' twittered Chamisa - first win rigged elections, pompous one

15 hrs ago | 6406 Views

Why this same Minister all the time?

15 hrs ago | 4356 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days