Chiwenga steps down from Miss Zimbabwe

MISS Zimbabwe Trust chairperson Marry Chiwenga has stepped down from her position after running the Miss World Zimbabwe pageant for six years during which she worked hard to restore the pageant glitz and glamour.Chiwenga, who became chairperson and patron of the country's flagship pageant in 2012, told NewsDay Life & Style that the beauty contest would now be run by a nine-member executive committee.She said although she remained the pageant's licence holder, she had entrusted the executive committee to handle the pageant's affairs."I have surrendered a huge responsibility to the nine-member Miss Zimbabwe Trust executive committee to run the country's flagship pageant, Miss World Zimbabwe, which also comes with a huge responsibility of also flying the country's flag high," she said.Chiwenga said she had confidence in the new management team and would continue to render it her support."As I step down, I feel like a good loser who has lost something to a hard-working executive committee, which will work harder than me. I wish them all the best as they commence this year's pageant without me on board," she said."It is the same script, but different cast."Chiwenga said she had worked hard with the executive committee in the past to overcome challenges that had dogged the pageant.She said as a way of remembering Kiki Divaris, the former Miss Zimbabwe Trust patron - whom she described as irreplaceable -the trust should keep her legacy alive."I just want to challenge the executive committee to do it better than what I used to do with them so as to raise the pageant's bar high. They must remain focused and concentrate on the pageant's purpose for it to remain significant and relevant."The former beauty queen urged sponsors and partners, who have thrown their weight behind the pageant over the years, to continue supporting the new leadership team.