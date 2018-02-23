Student teacher in court for 'raping' girl (12)

News / National

by Staff reporter

A STUDENT teacher at Luveve High School in Bulawayo has been taken to court for allegedly raping a 12-year -old girl he met along a footpath.Mxolisi Mbambo (23) from Emakhandeni suburb appeared in court last Friday facing a rape charge. He pleaded not guilty before Bulawayo regional magistrate, Mrs Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze, and was remanded out of custody to Wednesday for continuation of trial.Prosecuting, Mr Robin Mukura, said the accused allegedly raped the minor at his home on December 8 last year.Mbambo, who was with a friend whose name was not mentioned in court, is said to have met the minor along a footpath in the area and asked her to accompany them to Mahadebe Beer Garden. "While at the beer garden, Mbambo put on a condom and asked the minor to lie down but she refused. The three then left the beergarden and Mbambo's friend went his way," said Mr Mukura.The court heard how Mbambo then took the minor to his house and allegedly raped her."The minor screamed for help and he (Mbambo) told her to get out of his house," said the prosecutor.The child reportedly went home the following day and her grandmother asked where she had slept and she narrated that Mbambo had allegedly raped her.The matter was reported to the police leading to Mbambo's arrest.