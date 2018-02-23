Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mujuru takes on Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PEOPLE'S Rainbow Coalition (PRC) presidential candidate and former Vice-President, Joice Mujuru, has dared President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to come clean on a number of electoral-related concerns, amid allegations that government has deployed over 3 000 soldiers in civilian clothes to campaign for the ruling Zanu PF in rural and urban areas ahead of this year's general elections.

In a letter dated February 23 and addressed to Mnangagwa, Mujuru's lawyers, Hamunakwadi and Nyandoro, said her coalition partners feared that the deployment of soldiers by Zanu PF compromised the integrity of the upcoming polls.

"Zanu PF political commissariat and government have deployed an estimated 3 000 military officials in civilian clothes into both urban and rural communities to campaign for Zanu PF ahead of the election," Mujuru said.

"These and other security personnel deployed in various institutions including the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) should be weeded out urgently."

The PRC, which comprises Democratic Assembly for Restoration and Empowerment (Dare), Mujuru's National People's Party (NPP), and Zimbabweans United for Democracy (Zunde), is one the three opposition alliances contesting this year's elections against Zanu PF.

The other coalition - MDC Alliance, led by Nelson Chamisa - is made up of MDC-T, MDC, Multi-racial Christian Democrats, ZimPF, Zanu Ndonga, People's Democratic Party (PDP), and Transform Zimbabwe.

Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe leader Elton Mangoma also leads another opposition coalition, Code, but comprising fringe political parties.

In her correspondence, Mujuru also challenged Mnangagwa to stop paying lip service to electoral reforms.

She argued that despite making several public pronouncements to reform the electoral roadmap, Mnangagwa had done nothing tangible to level the political playing field with less than six months before the polls.
"Our client is worried that despite your office's pronouncements to that effect, there are no indications that since you assumed power, sufficient steps and programmes of engagement with all the necessary stakeholders has been done in order to ensure the promotion of a conducive environment for free, fair and credible elections," the lawyers wrote.

Mujuru claimed that the State media remained captured by the ruling party to the detriment of the opposition.

She warned that failure to free media space, confine soldiers to the barracks and reform legislation to ensure compliance with the Constitution would result in disputed election results
"Without the necessary and much-needed electoral reforms by Zimbabweans, hope for a free, fair and credible election is diminished on a daily basis," she said.
"We call on the demilitarisation of the electoral process. All members of the security forces, in adherence to the Constitution, must first and foremost protect the Zimbabwean citizens despite their political affiliation."

Contacted for comment yesterday, government and Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo dismissed Mujuru's claims as "hogwash".

"That is nonsense, absolute hogwash. Why would we do that? We are the people's party, we have support and strong structures that can campaign for us. The army has no business in elections. If she has deployed her army, then she can talk about that army because we have no knowledge about what she is talking about," he said.

Moyo said the party's political commissar, Retired Major-General Engelbert Rugeje, had no powers to commandeer soldiers to campaign for Zanu PF.

"Rugeje is not part of the army. He retired and is, therefore, no longer part of the command element. He has no powers to deploy or command any section of the army," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Im looking for ahouse to buy

Smartphones

Quinnington house

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Laptops

Sangita

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chaos at NUST

20 mins ago | 290 Views

Does Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent?

1 hr ago | 332 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years'

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Zanu-PF's culture is second nature to Mnangagwa's government

1 hr ago | 176 Views

MLF links 'Ndebele King' Bulelani to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 717 Views

Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 3068 Views

Zanu PF has everyone in right place to win polls - Analyst

1 hr ago | 557 Views

Zimbabwe military takes over ZEC

2 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Mnangagwa 'remains mum over Itai Dzamara abduction'

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mugabe says Mnangagwa 'must apologise'

2 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Chamisa can't talk democracy, says war-vets

2 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Massive blow for ousted Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 2753 Views

'Arrest Grace Mugabe over academic fraud'

3 hrs ago | 856 Views

Mugabe exposes Mnangagwa over killings

3 hrs ago | 5564 Views

Chiyangwa accused of bribery, blackmail

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

Fears of voter apathy rock Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 599 Views

How Solomon Mujuru scuppered the Tsholotsho Declaration masterplan

3 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Grace Mugabe claims she is untouchable

3 hrs ago | 1124 Views

What does Zimbabwe is now open for business really mean?

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Family of 3 sisters shot dead demand $40,000 compensation

3 hrs ago | 797 Views

3 attempts on Khupe's life last week

3 hrs ago | 978 Views

'Zimbabwe coup irreversible'

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

Student teacher in court for 'raping' girl (12)

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa winds up 100 days in office

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

18 referees demoted ahead of 2018 PSL season

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Stop using 'bedroom' herbs, warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 754 Views

Chiwenga steps down from Miss Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

Tsvangirai left an incomplete legacy

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Police officers have constitutional right to retire, High Court rules

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

War vets push for Jabulani Sibanda re-admission

3 hrs ago | 704 Views

'Mugabe was not removed by army,' claims Zanu-PF official

3 hrs ago | 597 Views

Justice Maphosa saved 'fugitive' Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1301 Views

War veterans rebuke Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

Madinda impressed by Bosso youth despite defeat

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Death after police 'assault'

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Man kills wife's lover

3 hrs ago | 671 Views

Police hunt for killer driver

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

City to overhaul licensing laws

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

'No need to merge NetOne, Telecel'

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

9 arrested for cross-border vehicle theft

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

'ZACC officers' extort $10,000

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe army battalion gets new leader

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Man dies in fight over bar lady

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Karikoga Kaseke blasts retrogressive elements

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

100-day plans on course, claims Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Shun corruption in sports, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu pf a natural disaster to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1066 Views

'We are forming next government,' twittered Chamisa - first win rigged elections, pompous one

14 hrs ago | 6353 Views

Why this same Minister all the time?

15 hrs ago | 4345 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days