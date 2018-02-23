Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe claims she is untouchable

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former first lady Grace Mugabe allegedly told her farm workers that she was untouchable and no one will force her to pay their outstanding wages, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to workers at Gwina Farm in Banket, Grace visited the property last week accompanied by her husband former president Robert Mugabe and told the 106 employees that she was not going to pay them terminal benefits.

She allegedly dared the workers to take the matter to Mnangagwa, saying she would not be coerced into paying them.

The Gwina Farm workers' representative Golden Pinjisi said the Mugabes visited the farm after employees demanded that they be given their terminal benefits since the operations of the farm were handed over to a Wilson Marufu last September.

"She came breathing fire in Banket accompanied by former president Mugabe and lied that she had given us our dues, but when asked by Mugabe if she had evidence that she paid us she went mad, telling the former president to keep quiet accusing us of lying to him. She is still the motor-mouth Grace Mugabe" said Pinjisi

Pinjisi said Grace reminded them that the Mugabes were still in control and Mnangagwa had no power over them.

"Let's meet in the courts. I will not give you any cent even if you go and report to Mnangagwa. Nothing is going to change.

Mnangagwa has no say over us," said Pinjisi quoting Grace.

Another worker, Sarudzai Mutema, confirmed the visit by the Mugabes and alleged that Grace was trying to intimidate the workers instead of paying them their benefits.

"The former first lady Grace came here yesterday threatening us and telling us that she is not giving us our money even if we report the matter to Mnangagwa," she said .

Mutema said what irked them most was that Grace wanted to give them rice as payment for their labour.

Grace's lawyer Fungai Chimwamurombe confirmed the meeting, but claimed some employees were raising "false allegations" because they did not want to leave the farm, which they were "illegally" occupying.

"There are no terminal benefits payable to anyone in the circumstances. There is no claim that has been raised before any court of law or labour officer," he said. "Some ex-employees are raising these false allegations because they don't want to leave the farm which they are illegally occupying."

On the allegations that the Mugabes wanted to create a new entity known as Vusumuzi Estates to replace Gushungo Holdings to avoid paying workers their terminal benefits, Chimwamurombe said the former is a subsidiary of the latter.

"Please note that Vusumuzi is a subsidiary of Gushungo Holdings and some of these employees were always employed by Vusumuzi, even to date," he said.

"This is clear from their contracts. Mr Marufu is only managing the farming operations."

Gwina Farm was reportedly grabbed by Grace from Supreme Court judge Justice Ben Hlatshwayo, who was then allocated another land.

According to reports, the former first family owns over 10 farms in the country.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Comments

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Smartphones

Sangita

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Im looking for ahouse to buy

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chaos at NUST

29 mins ago | 533 Views

Does Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent?

1 hr ago | 381 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years'

1 hr ago | 391 Views

Zanu-PF's culture is second nature to Mnangagwa's government

1 hr ago | 201 Views

MLF links 'Ndebele King' Bulelani to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 794 Views

Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 3435 Views

Zanu PF has everyone in right place to win polls - Analyst

2 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zimbabwe military takes over ZEC

2 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Mnangagwa 'remains mum over Itai Dzamara abduction'

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mugabe says Mnangagwa 'must apologise'

2 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Chamisa can't talk democracy, says war-vets

3 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Massive blow for ousted Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2838 Views

'Arrest Grace Mugabe over academic fraud'

3 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mugabe exposes Mnangagwa over killings

3 hrs ago | 5920 Views

Chiyangwa accused of bribery, blackmail

3 hrs ago | 542 Views

Fears of voter apathy rock Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 621 Views

How Solomon Mujuru scuppered the Tsholotsho Declaration masterplan

3 hrs ago | 1407 Views

What does Zimbabwe is now open for business really mean?

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Family of 3 sisters shot dead demand $40,000 compensation

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

3 attempts on Khupe's life last week

3 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mujuru takes on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1145 Views

'Zimbabwe coup irreversible'

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

Student teacher in court for 'raping' girl (12)

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa winds up 100 days in office

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

18 referees demoted ahead of 2018 PSL season

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Stop using 'bedroom' herbs, warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 778 Views

Chiwenga steps down from Miss Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 671 Views

Tsvangirai left an incomplete legacy

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Police officers have constitutional right to retire, High Court rules

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

War vets push for Jabulani Sibanda re-admission

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

'Mugabe was not removed by army,' claims Zanu-PF official

3 hrs ago | 614 Views

Justice Maphosa saved 'fugitive' Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1343 Views

War veterans rebuke Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

Madinda impressed by Bosso youth despite defeat

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Death after police 'assault'

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Man kills wife's lover

3 hrs ago | 707 Views

Police hunt for killer driver

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

City to overhaul licensing laws

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

'No need to merge NetOne, Telecel'

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

9 arrested for cross-border vehicle theft

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

'ZACC officers' extort $10,000

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwe army battalion gets new leader

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Man dies in fight over bar lady

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Karikoga Kaseke blasts retrogressive elements

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

100-day plans on course, claims Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Shun corruption in sports, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu pf a natural disaster to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1070 Views

'We are forming next government,' twittered Chamisa - first win rigged elections, pompous one

15 hrs ago | 6408 Views

Why this same Minister all the time?

15 hrs ago | 4358 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days