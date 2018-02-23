Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Arrest Grace Mugabe over academic fraud'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Welshman Ncube's opposition MDC has called for the arrest of former first lady Grace Mugabe for fraudulently obtaining a doctorate that she apparently obtaining a doctorate that she apparently received within months.

This comes after Zimbabwean anti-corruption investigators have said the ongoing probe into the alleged academic fraud at the UZ vice chancellor Levy Nyagura and a probe will not lead to the arrest of Grace.

In a statement last week, party spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi said the public saga over the degree has serious negative ramifications, not only the UZ but the education system as a whole.

"We have grave misgivings as to the handling of the scandal which has tarnished the integrity of Zimbabwe's education system," said Chihwayi.

"We are aware that the court heard in 2011 how (Vice Chancellor Levy) Nyagura approved Grace's application without the knowledge and recommendations of the departmental board and faculty of higher degrees committee.

"That was in violation of UZ quality assurance guidelines and benchmark."

The MDC argues that the former first lady should be "accused number one" in the criminal trial.

"As MDC, it is our conviction that the real culprit here is Grace Mugabe. We believe she initiated the whole embarrassing academic scandal.

"In our view Grace is accused number one," said Chihwayi.

With President Emmerson Mnangagwa having declared an all-out war against corruption, Ncube's party is demanding that he bites the proverbial bullet.

"For him to be taken seriously, the President must walk the talk and relevant anti-corruption units in his government must act and retour the country's proud academic history.

"This habit of selective application of justice should immediately stop," said the MDC.

The opposition party said the reported investigation by ZACC into lecturer Claude Mararike is a wild goose chase and a waste of money.

Mararike is accused of having masqueraded as Grace's supervisor in the sordid saga.

"We feel these developments on the ground point to a ZACC that cannot exhibit fair play and casts doubt on the genuineness of the anti-corruption unit in stamping out corruption.

"We are demanding the arrest of Grace Mugabe as this will prove to the nation that no one is above the law," said Chihwayi.

Failing that, Mnangagwa must dissolve ZACC and appoint "competent and non-compromised people who will diligently carry out their mandate without fear or favour".

Former President Robert Mugabe was at the weekend quoted as having said Grace worked hard to get the degree but was now being needlessly harassed by the Mnangagwa government.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Comments

Sangita

Smart phones, best deals

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Im looking for ahouse to buy

Laptops


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chaos at NUST

27 mins ago | 476 Views

Does Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent?

1 hr ago | 366 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years'

1 hr ago | 380 Views

Zanu-PF's culture is second nature to Mnangagwa's government

1 hr ago | 190 Views

MLF links 'Ndebele King' Bulelani to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 776 Views

Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 3344 Views

Zanu PF has everyone in right place to win polls - Analyst

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwe military takes over ZEC

2 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Mnangagwa 'remains mum over Itai Dzamara abduction'

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mugabe says Mnangagwa 'must apologise'

2 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Chamisa can't talk democracy, says war-vets

2 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Massive blow for ousted Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2820 Views

Mugabe exposes Mnangagwa over killings

3 hrs ago | 5808 Views

Chiyangwa accused of bribery, blackmail

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Fears of voter apathy rock Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 614 Views

How Solomon Mujuru scuppered the Tsholotsho Declaration masterplan

3 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Grace Mugabe claims she is untouchable

3 hrs ago | 1159 Views

What does Zimbabwe is now open for business really mean?

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Family of 3 sisters shot dead demand $40,000 compensation

3 hrs ago | 825 Views

3 attempts on Khupe's life last week

3 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mujuru takes on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1135 Views

'Zimbabwe coup irreversible'

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Student teacher in court for 'raping' girl (12)

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa winds up 100 days in office

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

18 referees demoted ahead of 2018 PSL season

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Stop using 'bedroom' herbs, warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 769 Views

Chiwenga steps down from Miss Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 664 Views

Tsvangirai left an incomplete legacy

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Police officers have constitutional right to retire, High Court rules

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

War vets push for Jabulani Sibanda re-admission

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Mugabe was not removed by army,' claims Zanu-PF official

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

Justice Maphosa saved 'fugitive' Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1329 Views

War veterans rebuke Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Madinda impressed by Bosso youth despite defeat

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Death after police 'assault'

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Man kills wife's lover

3 hrs ago | 694 Views

Police hunt for killer driver

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

City to overhaul licensing laws

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

'No need to merge NetOne, Telecel'

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

9 arrested for cross-border vehicle theft

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

'ZACC officers' extort $10,000

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe army battalion gets new leader

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Man dies in fight over bar lady

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Karikoga Kaseke blasts retrogressive elements

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

100-day plans on course, claims Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Shun corruption in sports, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu pf a natural disaster to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1069 Views

'We are forming next government,' twittered Chamisa - first win rigged elections, pompous one

15 hrs ago | 6394 Views

Why this same Minister all the time?

15 hrs ago | 4354 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days