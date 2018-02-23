Massive blow for ousted Mugabe

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a major blow to former president Robert Mugabe and his followers, it has emerged that the high-level African Union (AU) mission that met him at his palatial Borrowdale mansion last week did not take him seriously when he moaned to them that he was being ill-treated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.Well-placed sources at the mission, led by chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahammat, was "scornful" of Mugabe's complaints to them - a sentiment that they immediately conveyed to senior government officials soon after their meeting with the 94-year-old.Mugabe yesterday opened up about his ouster last year by the army, disclosing for the first time that some people were allegedly killed and others tortured as the 94-year-old politician piled up pressure on his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Mugabe told close relatives and friends at a private birthday party at his Harare mansion, known as Blue Roof, that the army chose to side with Mnangagwa in what was essentially a Zanu-PF dispute.He disclosed that Mnangagwa had called him yesterday requesting that they meet urgently to discuss his situation but the deposed Zanu-PF leader vowed to tell it as it is. This will be the first meeting between the two since Mugabe's ouster.Before narrating events leading to the dramatic military takeover on November 15 and his life after leaving office, Mugabe asked "the weak" to leave the venue as he was about to give graphic details of the fierce power struggles.