Chamisa can't talk democracy, says war-vets

News / National

by Staff reporter

NEW MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa cannot talk about democracy and constitutionalism after "illegally" grabbing power in the opposition party, war veterans' leader Victor Matemadanda has said.Addressing liberation war fighters in Mutare last week, Matemadanda, who is also a member of the ruling Zanu-PF party's politburo, said the MDC-T had been hijacked by power hungry young turks who lacked the vision of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.Tsvangirai recently succumbed to a long battle against colon a cancer. He was promptly replaced as party leader by Chamisa in a controversial process that is bitterly contested by rivals Thokhozani Khuphe and Elias Mudzuri.Matemadanda said it was unacceptable for MDC-T youths to disparage Khuphe as a "dissident"."We will ask those in Matabeleland North, where we are going to address (war veterans), how they feel when one of their own is labelled a dissident."That's why we said it is called Movement for Destructive Change," said Matemadanda.He urged war veterans to mobilise people in their respective districts to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in general elections due later this year.