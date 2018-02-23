Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa 'remains mum over Itai Dzamara abduction'

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
Activist Patson Dzamara has said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has remained "mum" over his brother Itai's disappearance nearly 3 years ago.

Itai went missing on March 9, 2015, after bravely staging lone protests calling on then president Robert Mugabe to step down in central Harare's Africa Unity Square.

In an interview with News24, Patson said that although he had petitioned Mnangagwa's government to speed up the search for his brother, the government remained tight lipped.

He said that the Dzamara family remained committed to finding out the truth about Itai and was hopeful he would be found.

"We are still persistent towards finding out what happened to Itai. We gathered last month at the Itai Dzamara square (Africa Unity/Robert Mugabe square) to keep on pressuring the government to find him dead or alive. We want the government to account for what happened to my brother," said Dzamara.

Lack of action

In his latest attempt in finding justice and solace over his brother, Patson petitioned the new president demanding that his government launches an "urgent" and "sincere" investigation into the case of missing Itai and account for his disappearance.

Patson said at the time that he was "concerned" over the lack of action from government regarding Itai's whereabouts.

"The government must account for everything. We want the new government to take care of Itai's wife and children, as my brother was their source of income. We want reparations and they must bring him back to his wife and kids dead or alive," said Patson.

This came after a former minister in ex-president Mugabe's administration in recent months said on his Twitter page that the military intelligent were responsible for Itai's disappearance.

Professor Jonathan Moyo accused Vice President Constantino Chiwenga of being behind the disappearance of human rights activists that included Itai in 2015.

See tweets below

"For us, it's important to go back to what we have been saying for the past 3 years, so what Moyo is saying is nothing new. We have been saying that since Itai went missing. It is, however, important to put this in a context. Remember, the police were even sanctioned by the court to speed up the investigations, but until today there is nothing. Their report does not make sense and probably because it was blocked by someone high up," said Patson.





Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - news24

Comments

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Smartphones

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Quinnington house

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Smart phones, best deals


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Great mistake and mischief in rush to implement new curriculum

1 hr ago | 348 Views

WATCH: Nust students demo

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

The birth of a military rule

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

MDC students council demands the immediate release of Nust students

4 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Mnangagwa's 3-month amnesty to return looted $ comes to an end

5 hrs ago | 3496 Views

79-year-old blind man up for rape

6 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Ian Khama's Botswana tells Kabila to step down

7 hrs ago | 3865 Views

Zanu-Ndonga rejoins Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 4590 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days a pie in the air

7 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Robert Mugabe tasting his own medicine

7 hrs ago | 4273 Views

Tsvangirai: Hated in life, idolised in death

7 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Mthwakazi activists disrupt another NPRC meeting in Lupane over composition of committee

8 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Calls for AIPPA, POSA repeal

9 hrs ago | 905 Views

O, A level continuous assessment suspended

9 hrs ago | 2724 Views

Khupe fears for her life

9 hrs ago | 3784 Views

Prophet Makandiwa faces six counts of fraud

9 hrs ago | 3166 Views

Declare Mnangagwa coup day a public holiday, war vets

9 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zanu-PF warns early campaigners

9 hrs ago | 916 Views

Gukurahundi commission session in Lupane disrupted

9 hrs ago | 1347 Views

MDC-T youths destroy Tsvangirai's maize crop

9 hrs ago | 3774 Views

Grace Mugabe inspires Robert jnr

10 hrs ago | 3016 Views

Gukurahundi: What Apology?

11 hrs ago | 1763 Views

Mugabe a huge blow to Zanu PF during polls

11 hrs ago | 6055 Views

Mutare houses converted to illegal diamond centres

11 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Zimbabwe election due between July 21-Aug 21

11 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Andrew Langa baptized at SDA

12 hrs ago | 1815 Views

MDC-T Chief Whip blasts analyst for pushing for party congress

12 hrs ago | 1929 Views

PICTURES: Chaos at NUST

13 hrs ago | 6758 Views

Does Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent?

14 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Zanu-PF's culture is second nature to Mnangagwa's government

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

MLF links 'Ndebele King' Bulelani to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 2767 Views

Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 16392 Views

Zanu PF has everyone in right place to win polls - Analyst

14 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Zimbabwe military takes over ZEC

14 hrs ago | 17277 Views

Mugabe says Mnangagwa 'must apologise'

15 hrs ago | 3618 Views

Chamisa can't talk democracy, says war-vets

15 hrs ago | 4034 Views

Massive blow for ousted Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 5379 Views

'Arrest Grace Mugabe over academic fraud'

15 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Mugabe exposes Mnangagwa over killings

15 hrs ago | 24525 Views

Chiyangwa accused of bribery, blackmail

15 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Fears of voter apathy rock Matabeleland

15 hrs ago | 1107 Views

How Solomon Mujuru scuppered the Tsholotsho Declaration masterplan

15 hrs ago | 3617 Views

Grace Mugabe claims she is untouchable

15 hrs ago | 2839 Views

What does Zimbabwe is now open for business really mean?

15 hrs ago | 489 Views

Family of 3 sisters shot dead demand $40,000 compensation

15 hrs ago | 1994 Views

3 attempts on Khupe's life last week

15 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Mujuru takes on Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 3164 Views

'Zimbabwe coup irreversible'

16 hrs ago | 939 Views

Student teacher in court for 'raping' girl (12)

16 hrs ago | 985 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days