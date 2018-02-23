Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Below is Jonathan Moyo's address to Mnangagwa:



YOUR 100 days in stolen office through a #bloodymilitarycoup on 15/11/17 have shown that an ILLEGITIMATE & UNCONSTITUTIONAL govt like yours can't deliver legitimate outcomes to the people. #CoupMakers can SAY but can't DO the right things due to their ILLEGITIMACY! pic.twitter.com/1HmwvgVS5M — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 24, 2018



"So "So #Mnangagwa loses a #ZanuPF political fight; he criminally conspires with his #MberengwaClan in the "Command Element" to pull a #bloodymilitarycoup ; fools #Chiwenga into it; sets #100days goals he can't meet; his fans cry that others had 37 years; yet he was KEY in those years!"