Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa
14 hrs ago | Views
EXILED former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa via twitter on his 100 days in office.
Moyo said, "YOUR 100 days in stolen office through a #bloodymilitarycoup on 15/11/17 have shown that an ILLEGITIMATE & UNCONSTITUTIONAL govt like yours can't deliver legitimate outcomes to the people. #CoupMakers can SAY but can't DO the right things due to their ILLEGITIMACY!"
Mnangagwa has appealed for patience as he winds up his first 100 days in office, saying "it takes more than 100 days to recover an economy", so citizens should not lose hope at the slow pace of change.
When he assumed office in November last year, Mnangagwa pledged rapid transformation of the economy and the general way of doing business in government, but in a video released on his Facebook page at the weekend, Mnangagwa admits it has not been possible to achieve much under the given period.
"We must, of course, be realistic and recognise that it takes more than 100 days to recover an economy. Real change takes time," he said.
"I know there are those among you who are frustrated at the pace of change and I understand that," he said.
Below is Jonathan Moyo's address to Mnangagwa:
Dear Emmerson,
YOUR 100 days in stolen office through a #bloodymilitarycoup on 15/11/17 have shown that an ILLEGITIMATE & UNCONSTITUTIONAL govt like yours can't deliver legitimate outcomes to the people. #CoupMakers can SAY but can't DO the right things due to their ILLEGITIMACY!
"So #Mnangagwa loses a #ZanuPF political fight; he criminally conspires with his #MberengwaClan in the "Command Element" to pull a #bloodymilitarycoup; fools #Chiwenga into it; sets #100days goals he can't meet; his fans cry that others had 37 years; yet he was KEY in those years!"
"It (budget) cuts huge swathes of waste and scaled back the Indigenisation Act to open the economy to investment."
On the unrelenting cash crisis, Mnangagwa said his government had facilitated greater use of mobile money.
Mnangagwa also said stemming out corruption had remainecd one of his focal points.
"The phrase ‘zero tolerance' approach has been backed up by action. We instituted a three-month amnesty to get back stolen funds, mandated all Cabinet ministers to declare assets," he said
Below is Jonathan Moyo's address to Mnangagwa:
Dear Emmerson,
Dear Emmerson,
Chronicling his "achievements", Mnangagwa hailed the national budget which he described as "bold and responsible".
So #Mnangagwa loses a #ZanuPF political fight; he criminally conspires with his #MberengwaClan in the "Command Element" to pull a #bloodymilitarycoup; fools #Chiwenga into it; sets #100days goals he can't meet; his fans cry that others had 37 years; yet he was KEY in those years!
"It (budget) cuts huge swathes of waste and scaled back the Indigenisation Act to open the economy to investment."
On the unrelenting cash crisis, Mnangagwa said his government had facilitated greater use of mobile money.
Mnangagwa also said stemming out corruption had remainecd one of his focal points.
"The phrase ‘zero tolerance' approach has been backed up by action. We instituted a three-month amnesty to get back stolen funds, mandated all Cabinet ministers to declare assets," he said
Source - Byo24News