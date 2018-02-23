Latest News Editor's Choice


PICTURES: Chaos at NUST

by social media
13 hrs ago
STUDENTS at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Monday shut down the institution demanding an end to the ongoing lecturers' strike.

Scores of students were gathered outside the university singing and chanting slogans demanding lecturers to stop the ongoing strike and resume work.

Gates to all the entrances were locked with thorny logs put to block anyone from entering the institution.

Lecturers and staff members were denied access into the institution and forced to return home.


























Source - social media
