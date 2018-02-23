PICTURES: Chaos at NUST

News / National

by social media

STUDENTS at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Monday shut down the institution demanding an end to the ongoing lecturers' strike.Scores of students were gathered outside the university singing and chanting slogans demanding lecturers to stop the ongoing strike and resume work.Gates to all the entrances were locked with thorny logs put to block anyone from entering the institution.Lecturers and staff members were denied access into the institution and forced to return home.