MDC-T Chief Whip blasts analyst for pushing for party congress

by Stephen Jakes

MDC-T Chief Whip Innocent Gonese has attacked some analyst for trying to mindle in the party affairs to allegedly derail it from winning this years election by pushing for a congress at a time when the party must be campaign for the polls."There has been a lot of debate about the issue of succession in the MDC-T and all of a sudden there are so many experts on the party Constitution and what it provides for but my suspicion is that the majority of the commentators have never seen it later alone read it. Apart from people like Alex Magaisa and other genuine analysts some comments are from people with their own motives. Some are not even MDC-T supporters sympathizers or protest voters but actually those who are likely to vote against the party and whoever are it's candidates," Gonese said."The push to go for an extra ordinary congress is being touted as acting in accordance with the Constitution but the reality is that this is really a political issue and as a lawyer and a politician I can say that things are not that simple. The decision by the National Council on the 15 th February 2018 was constitutionally correct as its the highest decision making body in between Congresses and mandated to make such decisions."He said this meeting had been scheduled to take place before the death of our departed great Leader the previous day and it was not hastily convened as has been portrayed."Politically it became very necessary to avert a crisis and we were able to have clear Leadership as we mourned our icon the one and only Dr Morgan Tsvangirai. We are facing a crucial election in a few months time and it would be political hara - kiri to start a process which people who are engaged in politics will tell you is never smooth in the best of times. Other people will have an opportunity to invest heavily in it to ensure chaos and pandemonium and we can emerge battered bruised and so divided," he said."There is no guarantee that there will be consensus on the credentials of delegates or the outcome where there are such high stakes. For us the answer is very simple and we have read the mood on the ground and within the structures and it's clear that Honourable Advocate Nelson Chamisa is the answer to take the baton from the people s hero Save. And it's perfectly in accordance with our Constitution that an Acting President can hold fort for a year. By the way it's common cause that we have had 3 Deputy Presidents since 2016 and we chose the one we feel is our best foot forward."He said the Chairpersons from all the Provinces and Districts have spoken and we have to unite and find each other as the task ahead is enormous."We have to reach out to all Members of the MDC-T family so that we can reconnect with our Alliance partners and all progressive forces to bring change to our country. Aluta Continua," he said.