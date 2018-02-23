Andrew Langa baptized at SDA

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zanu PF Insiza North legislator Andrew Langa is now a Christian as reports say he was recently baptised by the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Filabusi after several baptisms from several churches.The source from Insiza said Langa was sometime a member of Roman Catholic, ZCC, Twelve Apostle just to mention a few."Even if he is a Christian like that Truth and reconciliation is needed because there are communities that he traumatized during his time in power.Tears still run on people s faces today.He might have said something to the Seventh Day Adventists but they are not the only people of Insiza," she said."Communities cry foul they deserve an apology from him .Many of his family members now have rushed into Bushiri in fear of hounting spirits in the family.Unusual events take place in the family. Some family members cry out.He has to apologize the community of Insiza because they are also graves out of his violent campaigns."The source said there are disabled people some communities went to South Africa in fear of him."Others starved tortured denied employment during his time of power.Properties taken away from deserving persons Insiza derves an apology .An institution like Phangani lies idle because parents sent their children for causes but were used during campaign to beat up parents burn homes . So they lost confidence with the training center that takes less that 20 children per year .Truth and reconciliation is needed," said the source."Andrew Kanga was a no nonsense man but now his young brother Bernard is married by a woman with seven children who was a girlfriend to a brother of the same mother."