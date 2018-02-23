Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutare houses converted to illegal diamond centres

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago
Several houses in the leafy suburbs of Mutare have reportedly been converted into illegal diamond trading centres by a syndicate of foreigners that is receiving the precious stones from artisanal diamond miners.

Sources say most of the houses have installed sophisticated security cameras to enable the dealers to evade law enforcement agents.

Musikavanhu Constituency Member of Parliament, Mr Prosper Mutseyami, raised the issue of mushrooming illegal diamond trading centres in Mutare before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee for Mines and Energy last week.

The MP alleged that this is happening in houses located in the plush suburbs of Greenside, Morningside, Palmerstone and Murambi.


Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments

