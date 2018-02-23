Mugabe a huge blow to Zanu PF during polls

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has warned the former President Robert Mugabe will deal a heavy blow on the Zanu PF during elections in Mashonaland provinces as he has started condemning the regime.The elections are expected before July this year."Bar his nonsense, Robert Mugabe could be a huge factor (Mugabe Factor) in the coming elections. Let us see how Zanu PF's traditional support base in Mashonaland Provinces, Mugabe's home provinces; the three provinces that stuck with him in 2008 take his forced removal and bitterness. 2018 elections could be an election like no other with these interesting dynamics in Zanu PF," Ruhanya said."That we have de facto military rule is not disputed, so Mugabe is not entirely wrong but he constructed this system that turned against him. Military rule is unlawful, unconstitutional, undemocratic and therefore undesirable. But let's not discount patronage, coercion, fear and military factor."