Grace Mugabe inspires Robert jnr

Zimbabwean former president Robert Mugabe's son, who launched a clothing label last December, has reportedly said that his parents "do not want him to have it easy in his new line of business", adding that his mother, former first lady Grace Mugabe is his "inspiration".Robert Mugabe Junior's clothing label xGx was launched in Johannesburg just weeks after the nonagenarian's fall from power.Robert said at the time of the launch that he hoped that his label would be "competitive on the international scene".According to Daily News, Robert told a South African radio station, Massive Metro, recently that he had always wanted to "create and design", and in December he "made it happen".He launched the clothing label with his business partner Salem."I ended up thinking I don't want to play basketball forever. I want to create. And with my architecture background, fashion design is easy for me. So when I told my parents they said go on let's see."They, however, want me to go through the process of building the business, they don't want me to have it easy, they can easily set up a shop or shops for me but they don't want me to have it easy. They want me to learn," Robert was quoted saying."... Most of my influence, I was inspired by my mother. My mom is my inspiration."Robert and his Chatunga Bellarmine also launched an entertainment company called TripLife Entertainment in Johannesburg last year. The company was set to bring international artists to both Zimbabwe and South Africa.According to reports, the Mugabe sons were known for their extravagant life style.