Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T youths destroy Tsvangirai's maize crop

by Staff Reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
ROWDY MDC-T youths reportedly destroyed tasselling maize crop at the late party leader Morgan Tsvangirai's mother, Lydia Zvaipa's home during the burial of her son in Humanikwa village, Buhera, last week.

Tsvangirai died a fortnight ago in South Africa after a long battle with colon cancer and was buried at his rural home last Tuesday.

His burial was, however, marked by ugly scenes which also saw party vice-president Thokozani Khupe, secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora and national organiser Abednico Bhebhe, physically assaulted by youths from a rival camp as the race for Tsvangirai's succession turned nastier.

The three were accused of disrespecting party acting president Nelson Chamisa and decampaigning him in the succession race which also pits Elias Mudzuri.

The rowdy youths, according to sources, also accused Khupe of influencing Tsvangirai's mother to threaten to commit suicide if Chamisa and her late son's wife, Elizabeth Macheka, attended the former premier's funeral.

Gogo Tsvangirai was not spared the attacks as she became the butt of ugly social media bashing. She was also booed at her son's funeral.

"The same youths who held Khupe, Mwonzora and Bhebhe hostage also went on a rampage destroying Gogo Tsvangirai's maize crop by pulling down the cobs," a family member said, showing the NewsDay crew the destroyed maize crop.

"Some of the youths went on to allege that Gogo's feud with her daughter in-law (Macheka) and Chamisa was materialistic.

They claimed that Chamisa, as a lawyer blocked the Tsvangirai family from claiming the MDC-T leader's property from Macheka," the family member added.

Family spokesperson, Manasa Tsvangirai, said it was sad some party supporters have continued to use her mother as a subject of attack over things they don't have information about.

"For the record, as a family, we have taken a position that when our brother worked; he was working for his family - his wife and children. We don't want anything from his property; it belongs to his wife and children. His children should engage with their mother (Macheka) on the way forward," Manasa said.

The party youths also caused a scene when they took away Tsvangirai's casket for burial before the family performed its rituals, and even threatened to beat up the former premier's younger brother, Collins, after he ordered them to return the body.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - NewsDay

Comments

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Quinnington house

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Smart phones, best deals

Sangita

Smartphones

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Great mistake and mischief in rush to implement new curriculum

1 hr ago | 285 Views

WATCH: Nust students demo

1 hr ago | 319 Views

The birth of a military rule

1 hr ago | 515 Views

MDC students council demands the immediate release of Nust students

4 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Mnangagwa's 3-month amnesty to return looted $ comes to an end

5 hrs ago | 3416 Views

79-year-old blind man up for rape

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Ian Khama's Botswana tells Kabila to step down

6 hrs ago | 3789 Views

Zanu-Ndonga rejoins Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 4540 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days a pie in the air

7 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Robert Mugabe tasting his own medicine

7 hrs ago | 4249 Views

Tsvangirai: Hated in life, idolised in death

7 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Mthwakazi activists disrupt another NPRC meeting in Lupane over composition of committee

8 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Calls for AIPPA, POSA repeal

8 hrs ago | 899 Views

O, A level continuous assessment suspended

8 hrs ago | 2704 Views

Khupe fears for her life

9 hrs ago | 3757 Views

Prophet Makandiwa faces six counts of fraud

9 hrs ago | 3140 Views

Declare Mnangagwa coup day a public holiday, war vets

9 hrs ago | 913 Views

Zanu-PF warns early campaigners

9 hrs ago | 913 Views

Gukurahundi commission session in Lupane disrupted

9 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Grace Mugabe inspires Robert jnr

10 hrs ago | 2996 Views

Gukurahundi: What Apology?

10 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Mugabe a huge blow to Zanu PF during polls

11 hrs ago | 6010 Views

Mutare houses converted to illegal diamond centres

11 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Zimbabwe election due between July 21-Aug 21

11 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Andrew Langa baptized at SDA

11 hrs ago | 1810 Views

MDC-T Chief Whip blasts analyst for pushing for party congress

11 hrs ago | 1928 Views

PICTURES: Chaos at NUST

13 hrs ago | 6742 Views

Does Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent?

13 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Zanu-PF's culture is second nature to Mnangagwa's government

13 hrs ago | 675 Views

MLF links 'Ndebele King' Bulelani to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 2760 Views

Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 16310 Views

Zanu PF has everyone in right place to win polls - Analyst

14 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Zimbabwe military takes over ZEC

14 hrs ago | 17142 Views

Mnangagwa 'remains mum over Itai Dzamara abduction'

14 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Mugabe says Mnangagwa 'must apologise'

14 hrs ago | 3607 Views

Chamisa can't talk democracy, says war-vets

15 hrs ago | 4021 Views

Massive blow for ousted Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 5368 Views

'Arrest Grace Mugabe over academic fraud'

15 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Mugabe exposes Mnangagwa over killings

15 hrs ago | 24319 Views

Chiyangwa accused of bribery, blackmail

15 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Fears of voter apathy rock Matabeleland

15 hrs ago | 1104 Views

How Solomon Mujuru scuppered the Tsholotsho Declaration masterplan

15 hrs ago | 3595 Views

Grace Mugabe claims she is untouchable

15 hrs ago | 2829 Views

What does Zimbabwe is now open for business really mean?

15 hrs ago | 484 Views

Family of 3 sisters shot dead demand $40,000 compensation

15 hrs ago | 1988 Views

3 attempts on Khupe's life last week

15 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Mujuru takes on Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 3130 Views

'Zimbabwe coup irreversible'

15 hrs ago | 939 Views

Student teacher in court for 'raping' girl (12)

15 hrs ago | 982 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days