Gukurahundi commission session in Lupane disrupted

The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) public consultations have failed to kick off in Lupane today following disruptions by Umthwakazi Pressure Group.The members took away the desks on which the files of the commissioners had been placed and began singing on the stage to block the consultations from commencing.The emotionally charged demonstration has seen the pressure group making endless demands before the Commission.One of the commissioners Mr Leslie Ncube, the only Ndebele in the commission, and several church pastors have tried in vain to negotiate with the pressure group to allow the meeting to proceed as planned.Lupane Acting District Administrator Mr Jusa Zecharia has pleaded in vain to have Chief Menyezwa address the people.