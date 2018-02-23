Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF warns early campaigners

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
The Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central Provincial Coordinating Committee has resolved to disqualify party supporters who have started campaigning ahead of the pronouncement of dates for primary elections as they are working against the party's ideology.

The resolution to disqualify party supporters who are engaging in campaigns came after revelations that a number of prospective legislators have started sowing seeds of divisions within constituencies.

Their campaigns are shrouded in controversy as some people are denouncing the incumbent legislators while the party is yet to give the green light for campaigns to start.

Addressing the provincial coordinating committee, party provincial chairman Kazembe Kazembe implored stakeholders to come forth with evidence of those that are campaigning for disqualification.

The meeting also appraised members on the recent upgrading of some members into the politburo namely Teddy Mukusha, Monica Mavhunga and Kenneth Musanhi as secretary for gender in the politburo.

Source - zbc

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days