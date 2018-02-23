Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Declare Mnangagwa coup day a public holiday, war vets

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has proposed that the 18th of November be declared a national holiday in recognition of the overwhelming support from the people of Zimbabwe who came in their numbers to march against the administration of the former President Robert Mugabe last year.

The proposal was announced by the association's secretary general Victor Matemadanda at a meeting with former freedom fighters held at the Zanu-PF provincial headquarters in Lupane.

If the holiday is endorsed by the relevant authorities, the 18th November holiday will be known as the "National Purpose Day," since the public came out in numbers regardless of their political affiliation with a common purpose to support a national cause.

Matemadanda said the holiday will provide the current leadership with the opportunity to thank the people of Zimbabwe for sending a strong message that they had had enough of the previous administration while at the same time putting pressure for the return of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"We will ask the people and say what should we do now? The leader you chose is here. He will be there to thank them and they will say whether they still want him to remain president. So we will hear what the people will say," he explained.

The war veterans association still has a huge task to ensure that the welfare of the majority of the former freedom fighters who have not received their benefits is taken care of so that they too enjoy the fruits of their participation in the struggle.

During the meeting the former freedom fighters were also urged to take advantage of government's initiatives to empower the ordinary people such as the livestock programme launched in Matabeleland South Province recently.

The meeting was attended by war veterans and their affiliate organisations from all the seven districts in the province.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

Sangita

Smartphones

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Laptops


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Great mistake and mischief in rush to implement new curriculum

1 hr ago | 284 Views

WATCH: Nust students demo

1 hr ago | 319 Views

The birth of a military rule

1 hr ago | 515 Views

MDC students council demands the immediate release of Nust students

4 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Mnangagwa's 3-month amnesty to return looted $ comes to an end

5 hrs ago | 3415 Views

79-year-old blind man up for rape

6 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Ian Khama's Botswana tells Kabila to step down

6 hrs ago | 3787 Views

Zanu-Ndonga rejoins Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 4538 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days a pie in the air

7 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Robert Mugabe tasting his own medicine

7 hrs ago | 4248 Views

Tsvangirai: Hated in life, idolised in death

7 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Mthwakazi activists disrupt another NPRC meeting in Lupane over composition of committee

8 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Calls for AIPPA, POSA repeal

8 hrs ago | 899 Views

O, A level continuous assessment suspended

8 hrs ago | 2703 Views

Khupe fears for her life

9 hrs ago | 3757 Views

Prophet Makandiwa faces six counts of fraud

9 hrs ago | 3140 Views

Zanu-PF warns early campaigners

9 hrs ago | 913 Views

Gukurahundi commission session in Lupane disrupted

9 hrs ago | 1345 Views

MDC-T youths destroy Tsvangirai's maize crop

9 hrs ago | 3753 Views

Grace Mugabe inspires Robert jnr

10 hrs ago | 2996 Views

Gukurahundi: What Apology?

10 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Mugabe a huge blow to Zanu PF during polls

11 hrs ago | 6010 Views

Mutare houses converted to illegal diamond centres

11 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Zimbabwe election due between July 21-Aug 21

11 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Andrew Langa baptized at SDA

11 hrs ago | 1810 Views

MDC-T Chief Whip blasts analyst for pushing for party congress

11 hrs ago | 1928 Views

PICTURES: Chaos at NUST

13 hrs ago | 6742 Views

Does Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent?

13 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Zanu-PF's culture is second nature to Mnangagwa's government

13 hrs ago | 675 Views

MLF links 'Ndebele King' Bulelani to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 2760 Views

Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 16308 Views

Zanu PF has everyone in right place to win polls - Analyst

14 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Zimbabwe military takes over ZEC

14 hrs ago | 17141 Views

Mnangagwa 'remains mum over Itai Dzamara abduction'

14 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Mugabe says Mnangagwa 'must apologise'

14 hrs ago | 3607 Views

Chamisa can't talk democracy, says war-vets

15 hrs ago | 4021 Views

Massive blow for ousted Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 5368 Views

'Arrest Grace Mugabe over academic fraud'

15 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Mugabe exposes Mnangagwa over killings

15 hrs ago | 24318 Views

Chiyangwa accused of bribery, blackmail

15 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Fears of voter apathy rock Matabeleland

15 hrs ago | 1104 Views

How Solomon Mujuru scuppered the Tsholotsho Declaration masterplan

15 hrs ago | 3595 Views

Grace Mugabe claims she is untouchable

15 hrs ago | 2829 Views

What does Zimbabwe is now open for business really mean?

15 hrs ago | 484 Views

Family of 3 sisters shot dead demand $40,000 compensation

15 hrs ago | 1988 Views

3 attempts on Khupe's life last week

15 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Mujuru takes on Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 3130 Views

'Zimbabwe coup irreversible'

15 hrs ago | 939 Views

Student teacher in court for 'raping' girl (12)

15 hrs ago | 982 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days