Declare Mnangagwa coup day a public holiday, war vets

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has proposed that the 18th of November be declared a national holiday in recognition of the overwhelming support from the people of Zimbabwe who came in their numbers to march against the administration of the former President Robert Mugabe last year.The proposal was announced by the association's secretary general Victor Matemadanda at a meeting with former freedom fighters held at the Zanu-PF provincial headquarters in Lupane.If the holiday is endorsed by the relevant authorities, the 18th November holiday will be known as the "National Purpose Day," since the public came out in numbers regardless of their political affiliation with a common purpose to support a national cause.Matemadanda said the holiday will provide the current leadership with the opportunity to thank the people of Zimbabwe for sending a strong message that they had had enough of the previous administration while at the same time putting pressure for the return of President Emmerson Mnangagwa."We will ask the people and say what should we do now? The leader you chose is here. He will be there to thank them and they will say whether they still want him to remain president. So we will hear what the people will say," he explained.The war veterans association still has a huge task to ensure that the welfare of the majority of the former freedom fighters who have not received their benefits is taken care of so that they too enjoy the fruits of their participation in the struggle.During the meeting the former freedom fighters were also urged to take advantage of government's initiatives to empower the ordinary people such as the livestock programme launched in Matabeleland South Province recently.The meeting was attended by war veterans and their affiliate organisations from all the seven districts in the province.