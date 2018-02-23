Prophet Makandiwa faces six counts of fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

United Family International Church (UFIC) founder and leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and his wife Ruth have applied for a summary dismissal of six claims of fraud lodged by Oceane Perfumes business couple Blessing and Upenyu Mashangwa.In an application lodged at the High Court, the Makandiwa's contend that the $6.5 million claim by the Mashangwa's are devoid of merit and should be dismissed with costs.They are represented by Wilson Manase who is instructing Advocate Lewis Uriri and made an application in terms of order 11 rule 75 of the High Court rules.Amongst the grounds for seeking the dismissal the Makandiwa's claim everything in the summons from the Mashangwa's is a lie and they attached evidence to back up this contention.They additionally seek the court to hold the Mashangwa's in contempt for pleading falsehood.Prophet Makandiwa in his papers said the Mashangwa's contrary to their lies that they lost their Marlborough home which was attached by a bank over a loan which they failed to pay after believing in his prophecy that their debt would be cancelled, sold the house in question to PHD leader Prophet Walter Magaya and there is a surety mortgage bond over the property for a loan advanced to Mrs Tendai Magaya in 2015.Prophet Makandiwa attacks the contention that he had misled the couple into believing that one Tichaona Mawere was a great lawyer who would never lose a case and added that the Mashangwa's never engaged the same lawyer but rather sought the services of Tichaona Govero in their litigation against McDowells International.He seeks the dismissal of the 6 claims by the court with costs.