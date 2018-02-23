Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet Makandiwa faces six counts of fraud

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
United Family International Church (UFIC) founder and leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and his wife Ruth have applied for a summary dismissal of six claims of fraud lodged by Oceane Perfumes business couple Blessing and Upenyu Mashangwa.

In an application lodged at the High Court, the Makandiwa's contend that the $6.5 million claim by the Mashangwa's are devoid of merit and should be dismissed with costs.

They are represented by Wilson Manase who is instructing Advocate Lewis Uriri and made an application in terms of order 11 rule 75 of the High Court rules.

Amongst the grounds for seeking the dismissal the Makandiwa's claim everything in the summons from the Mashangwa's is a lie and they attached evidence to back up this contention.

They additionally seek the court to hold the Mashangwa's in contempt for pleading falsehood.

Prophet Makandiwa in his papers said the Mashangwa's contrary to their lies that they lost their Marlborough home which was attached by a bank over a loan which they failed to pay after believing in his prophecy that their debt would be cancelled, sold the house in question to PHD leader Prophet Walter Magaya and there is a surety mortgage bond over the property for a loan advanced to Mrs Tendai Magaya in 2015.

Prophet Makandiwa attacks the contention that he had misled the couple into believing that one Tichaona Mawere was a great lawyer who would never lose a case and added that the Mashangwa's never engaged the same lawyer but rather sought the services of Tichaona Govero in their litigation against McDowells International.

He seeks the dismissal of the 6 claims by the court with costs.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

Smart phones, best deals

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Sangita

Quinnington house

Smartphones

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Great mistake and mischief in rush to implement new curriculum

1 hr ago | 346 Views

WATCH: Nust students demo

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

The birth of a military rule

2 hrs ago | 574 Views

MDC students council demands the immediate release of Nust students

4 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Mnangagwa's 3-month amnesty to return looted $ comes to an end

5 hrs ago | 3491 Views

79-year-old blind man up for rape

6 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Ian Khama's Botswana tells Kabila to step down

7 hrs ago | 3864 Views

Zanu-Ndonga rejoins Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 4587 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days a pie in the air

7 hrs ago | 2498 Views

Robert Mugabe tasting his own medicine

7 hrs ago | 4271 Views

Tsvangirai: Hated in life, idolised in death

7 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Mthwakazi activists disrupt another NPRC meeting in Lupane over composition of committee

8 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Calls for AIPPA, POSA repeal

9 hrs ago | 905 Views

O, A level continuous assessment suspended

9 hrs ago | 2723 Views

Khupe fears for her life

9 hrs ago | 3781 Views

Declare Mnangagwa coup day a public holiday, war vets

9 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zanu-PF warns early campaigners

9 hrs ago | 916 Views

Gukurahundi commission session in Lupane disrupted

9 hrs ago | 1347 Views

MDC-T youths destroy Tsvangirai's maize crop

9 hrs ago | 3774 Views

Grace Mugabe inspires Robert jnr

10 hrs ago | 3015 Views

Gukurahundi: What Apology?

11 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Mugabe a huge blow to Zanu PF during polls

11 hrs ago | 6053 Views

Mutare houses converted to illegal diamond centres

11 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Zimbabwe election due between July 21-Aug 21

11 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Andrew Langa baptized at SDA

11 hrs ago | 1814 Views

MDC-T Chief Whip blasts analyst for pushing for party congress

12 hrs ago | 1929 Views

PICTURES: Chaos at NUST

13 hrs ago | 6755 Views

Does Bulelani Khumalo qualify by descent?

14 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Zanu-PF's culture is second nature to Mnangagwa's government

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

MLF links 'Ndebele King' Bulelani to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 2767 Views

Jonathan Moyo writes to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 16391 Views

Zanu PF has everyone in right place to win polls - Analyst

14 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Zimbabwe military takes over ZEC

14 hrs ago | 17272 Views

Mnangagwa 'remains mum over Itai Dzamara abduction'

14 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Mugabe says Mnangagwa 'must apologise'

15 hrs ago | 3617 Views

Chamisa can't talk democracy, says war-vets

15 hrs ago | 4034 Views

Massive blow for ousted Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 5378 Views

'Arrest Grace Mugabe over academic fraud'

15 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Mugabe exposes Mnangagwa over killings

15 hrs ago | 24511 Views

Chiyangwa accused of bribery, blackmail

15 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Fears of voter apathy rock Matabeleland

15 hrs ago | 1107 Views

How Solomon Mujuru scuppered the Tsholotsho Declaration masterplan

15 hrs ago | 3615 Views

Grace Mugabe claims she is untouchable

15 hrs ago | 2839 Views

What does Zimbabwe is now open for business really mean?

15 hrs ago | 489 Views

Family of 3 sisters shot dead demand $40,000 compensation

15 hrs ago | 1992 Views

3 attempts on Khupe's life last week

15 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Mujuru takes on Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 3164 Views

'Zimbabwe coup irreversible'

15 hrs ago | 939 Views

Student teacher in court for 'raping' girl (12)

16 hrs ago | 985 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days