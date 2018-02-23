Latest News Editor's Choice


Calls for AIPPA, POSA repeal

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice is holding a workshop on electoral and media reforms ahead of the 2018 elections at a local hotel in Harare.

The event has been organised by the Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust.

Issues under discussion include electoral, media reforms, addressing concerns of people with disabilities, among others.

On media reforms, calls have been made for the repeal of AIPPA and POSA.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba has implored Zimbabweans to shun violence and hate speech for the holding of free, fair and credible elections.

More details to follow....

Source - zbc
Most Popular In 7 Days