Zanu-Ndonga rejoins Zanu-PF

One of the longest serving opposition political parties, Zanu (Ndonga) has been dissolved with immediate effect after it re-joined Zanu-PF.The decision to dissolve Zanu (Ndonga) was endorsed by the opposition party's executive members at a meeting held in Harare today.Speaking after the meeting, former Zanu (Ndonga) President Mr Wilson Khumbula said the opposition party is now fully joining Zanu-PF."I call upon all former Zanu (Ndonga) members to adhere to our decision that the party Zanu (Ndonga) dissolved in February 2015 and joined Zanu-PF to become one party following the final round of negotiations with the representatives of Zanu-PF led by Hon Dr Win BJ Mlambo," said Mr Khumbula.Mr Khumbula says as Zimbabwe gears up for the forthcoming harmomised elections, members of Zanu (Ndonga) are being called upon to register and vote for Zanu-PF."Now because the G40 cabal was brought to book, I call upon again to all Zanu (Ndonga) members to come back to Zanu-PF. We have agreed with the leadership of the new dispensation led by His Excellency Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa that all our members are very much welcome into the party since we started together in 1963 as one party," Mr Khumbula said.With just a few months to go before the 2018 elections, the development presents an interesting political juncture in a country that is said to have over 80 political parties to date.